Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could cost more than expected- Here’s what we know

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will likely make its official debut in the coming weeks with some eye-catching features and a slim design. The company has already showcased the smartphone’s device at January’s Galaxy Unpacked and the MWC 2025, gaining much attention and curiosity over the launch. Now as we get closer to launch, more details about the Galaxy S25 Edge are surfacing, giving us a glimpse into what Samsung could announce. Apart from features, people are more curious about the pricing of the smartphone. While many speculate that it could cost similar to the Galaxy S25 Plus variant, some rumors suggest that the Galaxy S25 Edge could be priced higher considering the smartphone's unique design and flagship feature offering. Therefore, if you are also waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch, then here’s everything you need to know about the smartphone’s pricing. Here’s everything we know about Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge price.(Bloomberg)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge price

Over the past few weeks, several reports surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge price have been circulating, giving us an idea about how much the device could cost. Earlier, it was speculated that the smartphone could be priced similar to or around the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus model. However, new reports have highlighted that the Galaxy S25 Edge could be priced higher than expected. According to an Android Headlines report, the Galaxy S25 Edge will likely be priced between €1,200 and €1,300 (about Rs.123000) in Europe for the base storage variant and it could go up to €1,400 for higher storage options, making it significantly costly.

In terms of storage options, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could offer 12GB RAM with 256GB and 512GB storage. As of now, there is no confirmation surrounding a 1TB storage option as the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Therefore, we may have to wait a few more days to confirm the exact pricing and storage availability for the new slim Galaxy S25 model.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch: What to expect

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to launch next month on April 16, 2025. Since its company's ultra-slim smartphone, it could measure 5.84mm in thickness with an expected weight of just 162 grams. The smartphone will likely feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2600nits peak brightness. The display could also come with Pro Scaler technology which enhances smartphone visual, providing QHD+ resolution.

We expect that the Galaxy S25 Edge will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, similar to its other siblings. As confirmed, the smartphone features a dual camera setup that will likely include a 200MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it may come with a 12MP selfie camera.