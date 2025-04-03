Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch delayed: Here’s the reason why

After teasing the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge twice, the smartphone was expected to make its official debut in April. However, the plans seem to have changed, as the company may delay the launch due to major leadership changes. Earlier, the Galaxy S25 Edge was expected to launch around April 15, but now the launch may take place in May or even June, which may disappoint buyers who were looking forward to the launch. Therefore, we will have to wait longer to get our hands on the ultra-slim Galaxy S series. Know in detail about what is causing the launch delay for Galaxy S25 Edge and what Samsung has planned for the upcoming months. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch for April 15 has been delayed. (Bloomberg)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch delay

The South Korean giant, Samsung, has reportedly delayed the launch of its new Galaxy S series model, the Galaxy S25 Edge. While the company has not provided an official confirmation or reason for the delay, but it is slated that the major leadership changes in the Device eXperience (DX) division may have been one of the reasons. Earlier, Samsung confirmed that TM Roh, Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business, will now be heading as Acting Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division. In addition, the company also announced Won-joon Choi as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the MX Business.

In addition to delay, Samsung may also not host an in-person launch event to introduce the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. Therefore, the company could launch the device with a simple press release in May or even June. Therefore, we simply have to wait to get an official confirmation on the launch date or if it will affect out product launches as well.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: What to expect

Over the past few weeks, several leaks surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge have been circulating, giving us a glimpse of what the company may reveal. As of now, it is expected that the Galaxy S25 Edge could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, offering flagship performance. The smartphone will likely feature a 6.6-inch display that may offer 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

For photography, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup that may include a 200MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide lens. The major concern for a slim smartphone is battery life, and the Galaxy S25 Edge may come with a 3900mAh battery.