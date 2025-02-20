Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge likely to have a ceramic build- Here’s what we know

Samsung is bringing a slimmer sibling to the Galaxy S25 series family, the Galaxy S25 Edge which was previewed at January’s Galaxy Unpacked event. As we wait for an official launch which is likely to happen in April or May, several rumours surrounding the device have been circulating giving us a sneak peek into expected specifications and features. As of now, we are only confirmed about the smartphone’s design, but Samsung has yet to reveal the detailed specs sheet. However, in a new leak, the secret for the Galaxy S25 Edge's slimmer body has been tipped which showcases a very unusual yet reaffirming assurance. Therefore, know what the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has in store for the users and how it will compete with other slimmer smartphone models. Know how Samsung plans to make the Galaxy S25 Edge more durable. (Bloomberg)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge design

After the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge surprise preview at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025, we all know that this new model will be the slimmest of all flagship Galaxy phones. Due to this reason, the smartphone is creating much hype even before launch. However, with a slim design, many buyers may showcase their concern over the build and durability, as many believe that slim phones could be fragile. To put such concern under the table, Samsung may introduce a ceramic build for Galaxy S25 Edge to enhance its durability.

It is anticipated the Galaxy S25 Edge may feature an aluminium frame with a ceramic rear panel which will add a protective layer to the smartphone. However, the type of ceramic being used is unsure as of now. It can use a rear panel similar to Galaxy S25 Ultra’s Corning Gorilla Armor 2 which is ceramic glass. It is suggested that an aluminium and ceramic combination will not only make the smartphone durable but will also help reduce the smartphone’s weight.

Therefore, in our opinion, the Galaxy S25 Edge will likely give tough competition to the upcoming iPhone 17 Air which may come with a titanium frame and a glass build as per recent rumours. Now, we may have to wait until April to know what Galaxy S25 Edge has in store for the users.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: What we expect

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will likely measure 5.84mm in thickness. Despite the thickness, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a 3,900mAh battery. It may come with an LTPO display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and a 200MP main camera.

