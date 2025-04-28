Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs Galaxy S25: Specs, features, and more compared

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is likely to debut next month as part of the Galaxy S25 series family. Over the past 4 months, the South Korean giant has previewed the smartphone twice, flaunting its ultra-slim design and a new camera setup. While the smartphone has gained much traction since the preview, the launch is now finally getting closer with an expected launch of May 13. Therefore, it is the perfect time to know how the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge compares to other Galaxy S25 series models. To get a greater understanding of differences, we have curated a detailed comparison between the Galaxy S25 Edge and the vanilla Galaxy S25 model, to know which flagship is worth buying. Know if it's worth buying the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge over the Galaxy S25 model at a lower price.(AP)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs Galaxy S25: Design and display

Samsung is bringing something innovative with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. While the company has not explicitly confirmed the slimness of the smartphone, but reports suggest that it will measure 5.84mm in thickness, making it the slimmest Galaxy S series model. It will weigh just 162 grams, and it will likely have an aluminium or titanium build.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 has also been refined in terms of design with a 7.2 mm thickness, and a weight similar to the Edge model. Another difference we can spot is that the Galaxy S25 has a triple camera setup, whereas the Galaxy S25 Edge features a dual camera setup.

For display, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to feature a 6.6-inch LTPO OLED display with slim bezels, 2K resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Whereas, the Galaxy S25 is smaller in size with a 6.2-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2x display, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2600nits peak brightness.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs Galaxy S25: Performance and battery

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, same as the Galaxy S25 model. The upcoming smartphone will likely offer 12GB RAM with a 256GB initial storage option, like other siblings. Therefore, if the rumours are true, then we can expect no compromise on flagship performance, despite being a slimmer model. Alongside the latest chip, the smartphone may run on OneUI 7 based on Android 15, providing all the latest AI-powered features as the Galaxy S25 series models.

One of the concerning features of the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be the battery life. Reports suggest that the smartphone could come with a 3900mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy S25 is backed by a slightly bigger 4000mAh battery. Both models will support 45W fast wired charging.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs Galaxy S25: Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will feature a dual camera setup that may include a 200MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. Whereas, the Samsung Galaxy S25 features a triple camera setup that may include 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Therefore, the ultra-slim model may not come with telephoto lens capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs Galaxy S25: Price

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be priced slightly higher than the Galaxy S25 Plus model. A recent report revealed Canadian prices of the model, which showcased a starting price of $1,678.99 (Approx Rs. 1,03,267). On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is quite cheaper with a starting price of just Rs. 80,999 in India.