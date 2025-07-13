Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G mobile launch: Price, specs and what to expect

Samsung is expected to launch its new generation Fan Edition smartphone, the Galaxy S25 FE, in India in the coming months. The smartphone has already started to appear in the rumour mill, giving us a glimpse into design, specifications and features we can expect during launch. In a new leak, the Galaxy S25 FE is expected to feature an LTPO display for a wider range of refresh rates. The smartphone is also tipped to pack a bigger battery in comparison to its predecessor. Therefore, the smartphone will likely get several upgrades, bringing premium features to the users. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE likely to launch in October, here’s what we know about the smartphone.(Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE display and battery upgrades

According to a Techmaniacs report (translated), the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will likely come with several upgrades to design, display, and battery life. It was highlighted that the smartphone could come with armor aluminium build and it will be 7.4mm in thickness. The smartphone may weigh 190 grams and also come with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to feature a 6.7-inch LTPO Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that may offer 1-120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The display is also expected to feature Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. Another major upgrade we can expect this year is a better battery life. As per the report, the Galaxy S25 FE is expected to be backed by a 4900mAh battery, up from the Galaxy S24 FE’s 4700mAh battery. The charging speed may also get a boost with 45W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Expected upgrades and price

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to be powered by the in-house Exynos 2400 processor, which may come with a minor performance upgrade. It may also offer 8GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. In terms of photography, the smartphone is rumoured to feature a triple camera setup that will likely include a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Lastly, we can expect the smartphone to run on the OneUI 8 update, bringing the latest Galaxy AI features. It will likely offer 7 years of software updates, making the device future-ready. The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to launch in September or October of 2025. In terms of pricing, the smartphone could cost around Rs. 60000, lower than the flagship Galaxy S25 series. As of now, we are waiting for an official launch announcement to confirm what the affordable flagship may offer.