Samsung Galaxy S25 FE to launch in September: Full specs and features leaked online

Samsung is reportedly set to introduce another addition to its Galaxy S25 series. The upcoming Galaxy S25 FE is expected to launch in India and other global markets by the end of September 2025, according to a report shared by tipster Debayan Roy. This device would follow the earlier releases in the Galaxy S25 lineup. Samsung is reportedly set to launch the Galaxy S25 FE in India by the end of September 2025.(Ijaj Khan/ Hindustan Times)

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Key Specifications and Features (Leaked)

According to the recent leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is likely to be powered by the Exynos 2400 processor, the same chipset found in the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus units sold in India and select regions. The handset is tipped to offer configurations with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The device is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED display. The display could support a refresh rate of 120Hz and come with reduced bezels for a cleaner design. Under the hood, the device is expected to house a 4,900mAh battery and is likely to support 45W wired fast charging along with wireless charging capability.

Furthermore, the Galaxy S25 FE will reportedly run on Android 16 and may include Samsung’s One UI 8.0 interface. Samsung is expected to offer six to seven years of software and security updates for this model. In terms of optics, the device could include a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens supporting 3x zoom. The front may house a 12MP selfie camera.

The device may also come with dual stereo speakers, IP68 water and dust resistance, a thickness of 7.8mm, and a weight of 190 grams. Moreover, the Galaxy S25 FE is likely to fall below the Rs. 60,000 price range in India. However, the pricing details have not been officially revealed yet.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launch (Rumours)

Meanwhile, Samsung has recently introduced its latest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Z Flip 7 FE. The company is now preparing to launch its first trifold smartphone, tentatively called the Galaxy Z TriFold, which could debut by the end of 2025.

Tipster Ice Universe suggest that the Galaxy Z TriFold may launch in October 2025, potentially alongside the Galaxy S25 FE. The device is rumoured to feature a cover display located in the middle segment, with the right panel folding inward. It might share the rear camera system with the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Additionally, the Galaxy Z TriFold is expected to carry a price tag of approximately 4 million Korean Won (Rs. 2,50,000 in India. However, official confirmation on the features, specifications, and pricing is still awaited.