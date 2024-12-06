Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launch in 2025: Check specs, features, and more

The year 2024 has almost come to an end and it will be remembered for major tech revelation as we enter the age of Artificial Intelligence. While some brands are yet to explore the full potential of AI, brands such as Google, Samsung, and others have been embracing its advantages in several ways. Now, as we enter 2025, we are expecting major leaps in the tech industry, especially in the smartphone market. At the beginning of the new year, we are expected to see the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, which is one of the most awaited launches of the year. While the entire flagship series gains recognition, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the awaited models that will rival other flagships such as the iPhone 16 Pro Max, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, and others. Here’s everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.(HT Tech )

Therefore, if you are also excited about the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, then here’s everything you need to know, from rumoured specifications to Indian price, know what’s coming ahead of the January 2025 launch.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Design and display

Over the past few months, several renders of the smartphone have been leaked, revealing the design aspect of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Reportedly, the smartphone is expected to have a curved design from the edges and a flat panel on the front as well as on the back. However, it is expected to follow a similar design pattern as the predecessor. Additionally, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to become the thinnest Ultra model with 8.4 mm thickness and slimmer bezels.

For display, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to have a bigger display from 6.8-inch to 6.9-inch. It will likely feature the M13 OLED display similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra which is being speculated as a cost-cutting decision. Lastly, it is expected to come in four colour options: titanium, black, blue and green.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Performance, software, and battery

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has been spotted in several global certifications, confirming that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The new chipset is expected to give the smartphone a major performance boost. Based on performance listings, the smartphone scored 2481 in single-core testing and 8658 in a multi-core test, showcasing a major upgrade. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is also expected to get a RAM upgrade from 12GB to 16GB along with UFS 4.1 storage.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will run on OneUI 7 based on Android 17 which is expected to include several new features, design changes, and new Galaxy AI features. For lasting performance, the smartphone will likely be backed by a similar 5000mAh battery. However, with newer chipsets, the battery life may get increased.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to come with a similar quad camera setup which may include some upgrades in ultrawide and telephoto lenses. Reportedly, the smartphone will get an upgraded 50MP ultrawide camera which has been increased from last year’s 12MP camera. It may also get a 200MP main camera that may include a 100MP Space Zoom. It may feature a 50MP telephoto lens with variable zoom capabilities, allowing users to set fixed focal lengths.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: launch date and price

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to debut in January 2025 or early February based on recent rumours. In terms of pricing, Samsung increased the price of Galaxy S24 Ultra by $100, however for Galaxy S25 Ultra there are leaks about price hikes, but we are unsure how much increase Samsung is planning. Therefore, we may have to wait a little longer to confirm the price and confirmed specifications.