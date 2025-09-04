Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price in India drops by 28999 on Amazon – Check new offer

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which debuted earlier this year, has received a significant price cut on Amazon India. The flagship device, known for its advanced performance and photography features, is now available at a much lower cost compared to its original launch price. While the design remains familiar, the refinements make it more user-friendly.(HT)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price in India Drops

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is listed on Amazon India at Rs. 1,05,400 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The model was originally priced at Rs. 1,29,999, which means buyers now get a discount of Rs. 28,999. The Titanium Grey variant is currently available under this offer.

In addition to the price reduction, customers who use the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for the purchase will also receive an additional Amazon Pay balance cashback of Rs. 3,162, making the deal more attractive for those using this payment option.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Key Features

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a titanium frame with a Gorilla Glass Victus 2-protected back and a Gorilla Armour 2 layer on the front. It sports a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with LTPO technology, with QHD+ resolution of 1,440 x 3,120 pixels. The display supports up to 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 2600 nits. It also integrates S Pen support.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, built on a 3nm process and clocked up to 4.47GHz. It is paired with Adreno 830 GPU, offering smooth performance across applications. The device comes in multiple configurations, with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage, ensuring extensive options for users.

For photography, the Galaxy S25 Ultra houses a quad rear camera setup. It includes a 200MP primary camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, the device carries a 12MP front camera.

Further, the handset houses a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging support. It also carries an IP68 rating to give resistance against dust and water.