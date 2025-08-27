Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G is likely to get inspired by iPhone 17 Pro with a big camera module

As Apple prepares for the iPhone 17 launch, Samsung also has big plans for the next-generation S series models. While we still have a few months before the Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch, rumours surrounding the Ultra model have already started to circulate, giving us an early glimpse of what is expected to launch. This time, the Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G design comes into focus in a new leak, and it is expected to be inspired by the rumoured design for the iPhone 17 Pro models. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G is tipped for major design changes, but its camera design will likely be inspired by the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models.(Aishwarya Panda- HT Tech)

Reportedly, Apple is bringing an expanded camera island for the Pro models; on the other hand, Samsung may do the same with the Galaxy S26 Ultra model. Therefore, while the device may get slimmer, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could get a bulky camera module to house the lenses.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G camera module design

According to a Korean report, Apple may launch the iPhone 17 Pro models with a massive camera bump that will house advanced camera sensors, offering improved photography. Samsung is expected to do the same with the Galaxy S26 Ultra model.

Reportedly, the high-end flagship could feature a monolithic camera island instead of the separate lenses design we have been seeing since the Galaxy S22 Ultra models. Now, Samsung is expected to bring back the camera island design for the Ultra variants, allowing the company to bring camera upgrades for the main and telephoto cameras. This is said to be similar to what Apple is presumed to have done for the iPhone 17 Pro model.

Well, in the smartphone industry, a massive camera island is not a new innovation, as several Chinese smartphone brands have been bringing the camera island design to their flagship phones. From the Vivo X series to Xiaomi’s flagship, we have seen bulky cameras while maintaining a similar design. Hence, Samsung may not be inspired by Apple entirely, but the trend which has been going on for some time now in the Chinese market.

Alongside a new camera island design, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G is reported to get even slimmer and lighter than the current Galaxy S25 Ultra model. It is also tipped to get more rounded corners for a comfortable grip. Hence, we can expect several design refinements for the next year’s S series models.