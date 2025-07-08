Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra expected to beat iPhone 17 Pro Max in thinness

When buying a smartphone, does the thickness count as a major factor? Yes, thickness plays a crucial role in ensuring a smartphone’s durability, ergonomics, comfort, and several other factors. Most of the high-end smartphones, such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the iPhone 16 Pro Max, have a thicker build due to loaded features and premium design offerings. However, the new generation models, the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the Galaxy S26 Ultra are expected to go neck-to-neck in terms of thickness, and Apple could take a back seat in this crucial area. Well, reportedly, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will be slimmer than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, despite being a highly premium smartphone. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will likely lead the flagship market with a slim and lightweight design in comparison to the iPhone 17 Pro Max.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

One of the popular competitors in the premium smartphone market is the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. As these smartphones get closer to launch, more details about these devices have started to circulate. However, this year, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could lead the market in one key area, which may come as a setback for the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

A tipster who goes by the name @UniverseIce on X shared a post that revealed the expected thickness of the upcoming high-end phones by Samsung and Apple. It was highlighted that the Galaxy S26 Ultra could measure under 8mm in thickness, whereas the iPhone 17 Pro Max could measure 8.76mm, which is even thicker than the current iPhone 16 Pro Max model.

Currently, the latest generation models are almost identical when it comes to thickness; however, with upcoming models, we may see a major difference in design and slimness. While Samsung is taking a slimmer front for its smartphones, Apple is bringing an even thicker model. The tipster also highlighted that the weight difference between these flagships will also be significant. This may also have a greater impact on the buyer’s mind while considering a flagship upgrade.

While the iPhone 17 Pro Max launch is nearing, we still have a good 6 months before the Galaxy S26 Ultra debuts. Therefore, take the information with a pinch of salt as we still have plenty of time to confirm these claims.