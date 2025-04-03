Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series launched in India: Know what it has to offer

After launching the flagship Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series, the South Korean giant has now launched affordable tablets, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series, which comes under the “Fan Edition” models. This new series includes two models, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, bringing premium experiences at a reasonable price. Therefore, if you are searching for a feature-filled tablet for your work, entertainment, multitasking, or other creative tasks, then these new models may come to your liking. Therefore, know what the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ have to offer. Samsung has launched the new generation Fan Edition tablets, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series in India.(Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series: Specs and features

Samsung has introduced new Fan Edition tablets, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, in India, with premium features. While both models retain similar features, they provide different display experiences. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE features a 10.9-inch LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, whereas the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ features a bigger 13.1-inch LCD display with a similar 90Hz refresh rate.

Both tablets are powered by the in-house Exynos 1580​ processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The new processor claims to provide up to 45% better CPU performance and an 80% GPU boost. Samsung also revealed that both tablets come with some intelligent features such as Circle to Search, Solve Math on Notes for quick calculations, Object Eraser, Best Face, and more. They also come with custom apps, including LumaFusion, Goodnotes, Clip Studio Paint and more.

For video conferencing and photography, the tablets feature a 13MP rear camera and a 12MP selfie camera. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE is backed by an 8000 mAh battery, and the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is backed by a 10090 mAh battery, both supporting 45W charging.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series: Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series will be available in three colourways: Gray, Silver and Blue. The sale will go live on April 3, 2025, in selected markets as of now. In India, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G variant comes with a starting price of Rs.50999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, and the WiFi variant is available at Rs.42999. Whereas, Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is priced at Rs.63999 for the 5G model and the WiFi version is priced at Rs.55999 for a similar 8GB+128GB variant.