Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 5G key features revealed - All details

Samsung is gearing up to launch its upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 5G soon. While the company continues work on the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra, the S10 Lite 5G has surfaced in a Google Play Console listing, which has given users an early insight into the device’s hardware and software specifications. Let’s take a closer look at what’s coming. Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 5G appears on Google Play Console, revealing key specifications ahead of the launch.(Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 5G: Key Specifications and Features (Tipped)

The recent listing has confirmed that the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 5G will carry the model number SM-X406B. It will be powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 1380 processor and paired with 6GB of RAM. The tablet will run on Android 15 with Samsung’s custom One UI interface layered on top. The display is likely to support a resolution of 1320 x 2112 pixels and a screen density of 240 dpi.

The front design suggests the tablet will feature bezels around the screen and a front camera placed on the longer side of the device, which suggests a landscape-first usage design. The volume and power buttons will be positioned on the right side when held horizontally. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 5G may also support accessories such as the S-Pen and external keyboard to increase its use for productivity.

On the other hand, a known source on X reported that the tablet will be equipped with 128GB of internal storage. Samsung is also expected to include a microSD card slot for expandable storage. The device will likely be available in three colour options: Coral Red, Grey, and Silver. The Coral Red option stands out as a new addition compared to previous Lite series tablets.

The tablet is rumoured to house an 8,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. This capacity would offer extended usage time, aligning with tablets aimed at work and entertainment. While no camera details have emerged, reports suggest that both 5G-enabled and Wi-Fi-only versions of the Tab S10 Lite will be made available. However, Samsung has yet to confirm an official release date. So keep these details with a pinch of salt.