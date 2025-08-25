Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Android tablet revealed: Specifications, availability, and more

After having already launched multiple tablets in the Tab S10 line-up, Samsung has announced a new affordable entry into the tablet market with the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite. This new tablet features a 10.9-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, supports the S Pen for your creative needs, and comes powered by an 8000mAh battery which supports fast charging. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite comes with the S Pen in-box.(Samsung)

Samsung has revealed the complete specifications and availability details of this new tablet. Read on for the details.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets a 10.9-inch display with a resolution of 2112 x 1320. For the chipset, Samsung has gone with its own Exynos 1380 and it is coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. You can also opt for the 6GB plus 128GB variant. Additionally, you can expand storage using microSD up to 2TB.

Coming to the optics, you have an 8MP rear-facing camera and a 5MP front-facing camera for video calls and selfies. This tablet runs on Android 15.

Further, the tablet gets an 8000mAh battery and also supports the S Pen which comes in the box. Samsung says the S Pen is ideal for jotting down ideas, sketching, and of course you can use it for a wide variety of tasks. There are also some intelligent features built in, including in the Samsung Notes app, which can actually help with solving equations, organising handwritten notes, and more.

Coming to AI features, you have Circle to Search by Google which lets you quickly circle anything on your screen and find out what it is about. Then there is the Galaxy AI Key on the book cover keyboard which gives you quick access to AI features right from the keyboard. Y

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Availability

Samsung hasn't announced the Indian pricing for now but it has confirmed that it will be available starting 5 September, in various colourways including grey, silver, and Coral Red.

Samsung is also offering free subscriptions to many creator-friendly apps, including one year free of the full version of GoodNotes, a six-month free trial of Clip Studio Paint, a 66% discount on LumaFusion, and more.

