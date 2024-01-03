close_game
News / Technology / Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 confirmed for this date. Where to watch & what to expect?

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 confirmed for this date. Where to watch & what to expect?

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 03, 2024 03:04 PM IST

The launches at the in-person event include the latest Galaxy S Series, the company said.

Samsung has announced the date and venue of its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year. Additionally, the South Korean giant has started sending out media invites for the in-person event, promising a ‘revolutionary mobile experience.’

Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event for 2024 will take place this month (Image courtesy: Samsung)
Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event for 2024 will take place this month (Image courtesy: Samsung)

“Get ready to discover a new era full of possibilities with the latest Galaxy innovations, designed to transform how you live, connect and create,” the company said in a press statement.

Date, venue, time

2024's first Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will take place on January 17 at the SAP Center in San Jose, United States. The event will open at 1pm Eastern Standard Time/6pm Greenwich Mean Time, or 11:30pm in India.

Where to watch?

As per the tech giant, the event will be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and the company's YouTube channel.

What to expect?

Besides the latest Galaxy innovations, Samsung will launch a new Galaxy S series, as laid out by it in its press release.

“The new Galaxy S series will set a higher standard for the most intelligent mobile experiment yet,” the statement said. According to media reports, the series is likely to be called the Galaxy S24.

An announcement related to artificial intelligence (AI) will also be made, with the tech firm teasing that ‘Galaxy AI is coming.’

