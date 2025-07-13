Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G gets 33% discount- Check latest best price

Amazon is running its annual Prime Day sale with massive deals and discounts on products across categories. Now, the e-commerce has announced an exciting deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G model, allowing buyers to get it at under Rs. 75000. This foldable smartphone was launched last year with massive upgrades to performance, camera, and AI features. This compact foldable is perfect for users who prefer style, elegance, flagship features, and uniqueness. Therefore, if you are planning to buy a foldable smartphone this year, then check out this amazing deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G during the Prime Day sale. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets a huge discount during the Prime Day sale.(HT)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G price drop on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G originally retails for Rs. 109999 for the 256GB storage variant. Now, the smartphone is available at just Rs.73849 during Amazon’s Prime Day Sale, giving buyers a 33% discount on the foldable device. While it's already a great deal to consider, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of the smartphone.

Buyers can get a 10% instant discount of up to Rs. 1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000. However, this offer is avail for prime members only. Additionally, buyers can also get up to Rs. 52000 with an exchange offer. To avail this deal, buyers have to trade in their old smartphone for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G. However, the exchange rates will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.

Why should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G is a stylish yet powerful smartphone with an impressive camera, AI features, and user experience. The foldable is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with 12GB of RAM. It comes with a dual camera setup, which is placed on the cover display. It includes a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. Lastly, it also includes a 4000mAh battery for lasting performance. It offers several AI-powered features such as object eraser, Circle to Search, FlexWindow with Chat Assist, and much more, making it a great choice for smartphones at under Rs. 75000.