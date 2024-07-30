Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: Which foldable phone is better?

In recent years, several smartphone brands have been considering or developing a refined version of a clamshell-style foldable smartphone. However, in India, we have very limited options to consider as the market is highly dominated by Samsung foldables. This month, Samsung announced its new generation of flip-style smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with a new refined design and several upgrades in camera, hardware and other spectrum. However, this year Samsung has a worthy competitor which has been gaining much attention in the foldable market. Yes, we are talking about the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 price in India is ₹ 109999 while the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra costs ₹ 99,999.

If you are confused about which flip-style foldable smartphone to buy this year, then we have created an in-depth comparison between the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra which are currently the most popular foldable smartphones available in the market. Let’s dive deeper into which smartphone is worth the money.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: Design, Camera, Battery And More

Design: For foldable smartphones, designing is a very integral part as a company needs to consider several factors such as weight, measurements, material used, display technology, and much more. While both Motorola and Samsung have excelled in refining the major concerns of their consumers, there is always one clear winner. Therefore, if we talk about the design of Galaxy Z Flip 6, it comes with a box design and weighs 187 grams which is similar to its predecessor. However, the smartphone is quite sturdy and looks strong with its aluminium frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It has also received an upgraded IP48 rating for water and dust resistance.

On the other hand, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra comes with a sleeker design in comparison to the Galaxy Z Flip 6. However, it is 2 grams heavier than the Samsung flip smartphone, it is not a very major difference as both feel quite similar. For protection, the Motorola smartphone features a 6000-series aluminium frame and single-piece Gorilla Glass Victus protection. In our opinion, the Razr 50 Ultra looks and feels quite fragile despite having several protective layers compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Therefore, the design and durability factor of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is better than the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra.

Display: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 features a 6.7-inch foldable dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X main display and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED display. The display is quite refined and punchy in the Samsung foldable and the usability is also smooth on both the cover and main display. However, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra wins this segment as it comes with a larger 4.0-inch LTPO AMOLED cover display with 165Hz refresh and a 6.9-inch foldable LTPO AMOLED display with Dolby Vision support. Now, why we are saying Motorola has a better display, is because on the cover screen, Motorola supports several apps such as Instagram, and WhatsApp, and you can even play BGMI right from the cover screen. However, with Galaxy Z Flip 6 you can only access limited apps on the cover display and the customisation options are also very limited. Therefore, the display experience was better with the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra.

Camera: In terms of photography, we are yet to test the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6’s camera capabilities, but so far it has provided an impressive performance when captured from its 50MP main camera sensor with OIS support. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 also has a secondary ultra-wide camera with a 12 MP sensor. You must note that the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra does not have an ultra-wide camera but it features a 50MP telephoto camera and a 50MP main camera. For selfies, the Razr 50 Ultra comes with a 32MP front-facing camera and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 features a 10MP selfie camera which may be disappointing for many due to the lesser resolution. However, both smartphones feature the best-in-class cameras and come with all the required features such as 4K video recording at 60FPS, HDR+ video quality, and more. Therefore, both smartphones have a competitive edge over each other in terms of specifications.



Performance and software: In terms of performance, the specifications will be the better judge of which foldable smartphone is better, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 or Motorola Razr 50 Ultra. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with Adreno 750, whereas the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and Adreno 735. Both smartphones come with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. In terms of software, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 runs on One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14 and the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra runs on Hello UI also based on Android 14. Since the Galaxy Z Flip 6 features a flagship chipset, it has the power to provide better performance than the Motorola Flip smartphone.



Battery: Both Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Razr 50 Ultra are backed by a 4000 mAh battery. However, Samsung supports only 25W wired charging, whereas Motorola supports 45W wired charging.



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Motorola Razr 50 Ultra price



In terms of pricing, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is launched with a starting price of Rs.109999 for the 12GB+256GB variant in India. On the other hand, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra was announced at Rs.99999. However, it's worth noting that with the box, Motorola is also providing a 68W charging adapter and Moto earbuds+ worth Rs.9999 and with Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 you only get the smartphone and the charging cable.



Written by: Aishwarya Panda, HT Tech