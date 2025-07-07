Search
Monday, Jul 07, 2025
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 design tipped ahead of July 9 launch

Aishwarya Panda
Published on: Jul 07, 2025 09:07 AM IST

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 design surfaces again with hands-on video. Know what design upgrades are expected this year.

Samsung will officially unveil the new foldables this week on July 9 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. As we await a closer look at the foldable design, leaks surrounding the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 are circulating rapidly. Now, just a few days before the launch, the video of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 has surfaced, giving us a greater look at the smartphone’s improved cover screen, slimmer bezels, and overall design. Therefore, this year, Samsung users can expect a refined design, featuring several new additions and a fresh look. Alongside the design, the hardware is also slated to be upgraded with a new Exynos chipset, a new operating system update, and more.

New hands-on video of Galaxy Z Flip 7 gives a greater look into the expanded cover display.(Android Headline/ OnLeaks)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 design

A hands-on video of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is surfacing on the microblogging platform, X (formerly Twitter), giving a detailed look into the design of the clamshell foldable. The video reveals several upgrades, including a slightly slimmer design, no crease on the main display, and a bigger cover display. It's the first time we get a glimpse of the new rumoured edge-to-edge cover screen in action. 

With OneUI 8 rolling out this month, we also get a glimpse at the new widget drawer on the cover screen, with the date and time showing just alongside the dual camera setup. The space could also be used for the Now Bar feature for live activities. Reports suggest that the Flip 7 could feature a bigger main screen, from 6.7-inch to 6.9-inch, as well; however, the protective frame may look the same as its predecessor. In terms of thinness, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to be  0.8mm thinner when folded and 0.4mm thinner. Therefore, we can anticipate that Galaxy Z Flip 7 buyers are in for a treat with design refinements. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Specs and features (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to be powered by the Exynos 2500 chip, but it may come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor in some regions as well. We can also expect 12GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of internal memory. The foldable is expected to have similar cameras as the predecessor, with a 50MP main and a 12MP ultrawide camera. Lastly, the smartphone may get an upgraded 4300mAh battery and faster charging support as well. 

