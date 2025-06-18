Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 may come with Exynos 2500 chip: What it means for Galaxy S26

Samsung is launching its new generation of foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, in the upcoming days. The South Korean Giant has also started to tease the smartphone, providing a glimpse of its slim design and AI-powered camera upgrades. However, leaks surrounding the smartphones are rapidly growing, and we are all curious to know about the performance. While the Galaxy Z Fold 7 model is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite model, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is tipped for Samsung’s in-house chip. This could come as a major performance change for he clamshell foldable, and may also have an impact on the next year’s Galaxy S26 series models. Know what Samsung has planned for its upcoming flagship models. Samsung is refining its in-house chips for its flagship model, including the Galaxy S26 series. Here’s what we know so far.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 performance upgrade

Over the past few months, we have been hearing mixed opinions about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7's performance upgrade. While some rumours anticipate the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, others are hinting towards the Exynos 2500 chip. Now, according to a Korean publication, DealSite, Samsung may go all in for a proprietary mobile application processor (AP), Exynos 2500, for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 model. Therefore, the same chip will be available in all regions. Over the years, Samsung has been introducing Snapdragon chips for its foldable, but this may officially change this year.

As far as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is concerned, the report highlighted that it will come with a “mix of Exynos and Snapdragon” based on the region. Which may also come shocking to the buyer. In previous reports, the Exynos 2500 chip was said to have a low yield. However, Samsung has agreed to power its foldable with its in-house chip despite the challenges.

What does it mean for the Samsung Galaxy S26 series?

Well, it is too early to make an assumption since we have 6 more months to get a glimpse at the Galaxy S26 series. However, we can speculate that Samsung might be running a trial and testing of the Exynos 2500 chip with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. Additionally, Samsung is also rumoured to be working Exynos 2600 chip based on a 2nm process, which will likely power the new generation Galaxy S series models. Therefore, we can say that the company is focusing on in-house chip development for its smartphone, rather than heavily relying on Qualcomm.