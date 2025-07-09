Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: What’s the difference?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE have been launched in India today with aim to redefine the foldable smartphone landscape. While both models share Samsung’s iconic clamshell design and cutting-edge AI features, they cater to different types of users. Here’s a closer look at how they compare. Here’s a closer look at how Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE compare.(Ayushmann Chawla)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Design and Display

Both phones offer Samsung’s signature foldable style, but the Galaxy Z Flip 7 edges ahead with a more refined form factor and a larger, brighter outer display.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 features a 4.1-inch edge-to-edge Super AMOLED FlexWindow with 2,600 nits of brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate, making it the brightest cover screen on a Galaxy Z Flip yet.

Flip 7 FE, meanwhile, comes with a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover screen, which is still capable but lacks the full edge-to-edge design and high brightness levels.

On the inside, the Flip 7 sports a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main screen, while the Flip 7 FE has a slightly smaller 6.7-inch panel. Both support a smooth 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, but the Flip 7 offers a taller 21:9 aspect ratio compared to 22:9 on the FE.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Performance and Software

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is equipped with the more powerful Exynos 2500 processor, 12GB RAM, and up to 512GB storage, ensuring flagship-level multitasking and gaming. Samsung DeX support also debuts on the Flip 7, transforming it into a portable workstation when connected to a larger screen.

In contrast, the Flip 7 FE runs on the slightly lower-tier Exynos 2400, with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, offering solid performance but without DeX functionality.

Both devices run Android 16 with One UI 8, and bring Samsung’s suite of Galaxy AI features to the table, including Gemini Live on the cover screen and advanced camera integration.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Camera System

Impressively, both phones share the same rear camera setup: a 50MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP ultra-wide, alongside a 10MP selfie shooter. This means the image quality remains consistently excellent across both models.

However, the Flip 7 benefits from additional AI enhancements such as Zoom Slider and Real-Time Filters on its cover screen, thanks to its larger FlexWindow and more capable processor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Battery and Charging

Flip 7 packs a 4,300mAh battery, the largest in any Galaxy Z Flip to date, offering up to 31 hours of video playback.

Flip 7 FE features a slightly smaller 4,000mAh unit, still ample for a day’s use.

Both support 25W fast charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and Wireless PowerShare, although Samsung’s 25W adapter is sold separately.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Build Quality and Durability

Both devices are rated IP48 for water resistance and protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and an Armour Aluminium frame. The Flip 7 is marginally slimmer at 13.7mm folded, compared to 14.9mm on the FE, and lighter by 1 gram (188g vs 187g), though the difference in hand is barely noticeable.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Colours and Finishes

The Flip 7 offers more variety, including Blue Shadow, Jet Black, Coral Red, and an exclusive Mint version online. The Flip 7 FE keeps things simple with Black and White options, reflecting its minimalist approach.