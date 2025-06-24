Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 launch confirmed for July 9

Samsung has officially announced its July Galaxy Unpacked event, during which it will unveil the new generation of foldable smartphones. The awaited Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 will finally make their debut on July 9, with the launch event being hosted in New York. This date has been rumoured for a couple of days, giving us hints for an upcoming launch announcement. Now that Samsung has confirmed the date with exciting teasers on social media platforms, it is even more exciting to know what’s coming. This year, the South Korean giant could announce major changes to the foldable lineup with a new ultra-slim design, performance upgrade, and Galaxy AI features. Therefore, know what we can expect at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. Samsung announces the launch date for the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 models.(Samsung)

Also read: Apple reportedly planning to buy Perplexity AI to power future Siri upgrades and AI-driven search features

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Date and time

The Summer Galaxy Unpacked event will officially kick off on July 9, with the keynote starting at 10 AM EST and 7:30 PM IST. The launch event is being hosted in Brooklyn, New York, where people will get the first look at the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Samsung Mobile shared an X (formerly Twitter) post that said, “Something new is unfolding—and yes, it’s worth the wait. This is the upgrade you’ve been waiting for.” creating curiosity over what Samsung will unveil. In another post, Samsung said, “The Ultra experience is ready to unfold”, which sparks speculation over an “Ultra” variant model, or it simply teases the slim design of the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 likely to be world’s slimmest foldable- Here’s what we know

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: This year, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could retain a slimmest design with 4.5mm in thickness when unfolded. The foldable will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip for performance and upcoming Galaxy AI features.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Samsung is expected to make a major upgrade to the foldable design, with a bigger cover screen and a refined build. However, this year the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to be powered by the Exynos 2500 chip instead of the Qualcomm chip.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series: Samsung is also expected to debut the Galaxy Watch 8 and the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic at the Unpacked event. The new-gen watch is tipped to get a physical rotating bezel like the Ultra Watch and several new health monitoring features.

One UI 8: Lastly, with the new generation foldable, Samsung is expected to announce the stable One UI 8 based on Android 16, bringing a new OS experience in just 6 months. This announcement will also be followed by the One UI 8 Watch, as both betas already being tested.