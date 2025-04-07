Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 to launch with OneUI 8 out of box- All details

After the OneUI 7 delay, Samsung is reportedly bringing the new-generation software, the OneUI 8 early to make up for the long wait. Considering previous years' trends, the new generation Samsung OS is announced alongside the Galaxy S series smartphone. Then, in another week after launch, the update is rolled out to previous generations of Samsung phones. However, the OneUI 8 could be introduced with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 out of the box in July. If these speculations are true, then the South Korean giant is running way ahead of the course, bringing new and improved UI experiences to the users. Therefore, Know how Samsung plans to introduce OneUI 8 and how it matches the Android 16 timeline as well. OneUI 8 based on Android 16 set to launch early. Here’s what we know.(HT )

OneUI 8 rollout with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7

We have completed 7 days of April, and Samsung users are still waiting for the OneUI 7. While it’s reported to roll out this week, the company is already set to launch OneUI 8 based on Android 16 with Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 in July. A SamMobile report has provided insider information confirming that OneUI 8 is being tested internally for the Galaxy S25 series.

Google’s Android 16 update is also running ahead of schedule. Therefore, soon after the Google I/O event in May, the company may bring the stable version during the same month or in June, which also aligns with Samsung’s foldable launch in July as well.

Furthermore, the report also suggests that Samsung may not introduce any additional versions of OneUI 7 as it plans to directly shift to the latest One UI 8 update. As of now, we are unsure about the beta timeline for the new Samsung update. However, the Galaxy S25 series will be the first in line for beta testing before the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 launch.

Therefore, we may not have to wait a whole year for OneUI 8 as Samsung plans to introduce the new OS in just 6 months. Alongside OneUI 8, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 also have several upgrades in store for users, making the second quarter of 2025 crucial for the tech industry.

