Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 to launch with OneUI 8 out of box- All details

ByAishwarya Panda
Apr 07, 2025 11:10 AM IST

Samsung plans to roll out OneUI 8 based on Android 16 with Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 in July 2025.

After the OneUI 7 delay, Samsung is reportedly bringing the new-generation software, the OneUI 8 early to make up for the long wait. Considering previous years' trends, the new generation Samsung OS is announced alongside the Galaxy S series smartphone. Then, in another week after launch, the update is rolled out to previous generations of Samsung phones. However, the OneUI 8 could be introduced with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 out of the box in July. If these speculations are true, then the South Korean giant is running way ahead of the course, bringing new and improved UI experiences to the users. Therefore, Know how Samsung plans to introduce OneUI 8 and how it matches the Android 16 timeline as well.

OneUI 8 based on Android 16 set to launch early. Here’s what we know.(HT )
OneUI 8 based on Android 16 set to launch early. Here’s what we know.(HT )

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 camera specs tipped ahead of July launch- All details

OneUI 8 rollout with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7

We have completed 7 days of April, and Samsung users are still waiting for the OneUI 7. While it’s reported to roll out this week, the company is already set to launch OneUI 8 based on Android 16 with Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 in July. A SamMobile report has provided insider information confirming that OneUI 8 is being tested internally for the Galaxy S25 series.

Google’s Android 16 update is also running ahead of schedule. Therefore, soon after the Google I/O event in May, the company may bring the stable version during the same month or in June, which also aligns with Samsung’s foldable launch in July as well.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE likely to debut after Z Flip 7 launch- All details

Furthermore, the report also suggests that Samsung may not introduce any additional versions of OneUI 7 as it plans to directly shift to the latest One UI 8 update. As of now, we are unsure about the beta timeline for the new Samsung update. However, the Galaxy S25 series will be the first in line for beta testing before the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 launch.

Therefore, we may not have to wait a whole year for OneUI 8 as Samsung plans to introduce the new OS in just 6 months. Alongside OneUI 8, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 also have several upgrades in store for users, making the second quarter of 2025 crucial for the tech industry.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 slated for major design upgrades- All details

News / Technology / Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 to launch with OneUI 8 out of box- All details
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On