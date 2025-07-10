Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 launched: 5 AI features that redefine user experience

Samsung brings advanced AI-powered features to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. Know about these 5 AI upgrades that may come in handy.
Samsung officially announced new foldables globally on July 9, 2025. While the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 took centre stage with attractive design and compelling features, there were some interesting AI announcements that can transform how we interact with smartphones. For the new foldables, Samsung and Google collaborated to bring advanced AI features suited for foldable experiences, and some of the features caught the attention. From upgraded Circle to Search capabilities to multitasking, know how these 5 AI-powered features can transform the smartphone experience with the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7: 5 AI features you need to know
Gemini on-screen awareness and multitasking: Google brings advanced AI-powered multitasking capabilities to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 model. Now, with a simple long press on the power button, users can share the screen with Gemini to ask questions. It can come in handy when you’re shopping, researching, or simply want to ask follow-up questions, as Gemini can view your entire screen.
Gemini Live gets Samsung app integration: Gemini Live now gets support for Samsung apps like Samsung Calendar, Reminder and Notes, enabling the AI assistant to conduct tasks on the user’s behalf. For instance, users just have to point their camera at a certain event and simply ask voice-based questions like “Can you add these events to my Samsung Calendar?”
Circle to Search in games: Circle to Search now gets AI Mode capabilities, allowing users to circle any object and ask questions for an AI-powered response. Additionally, Circle to Search also gets mobile gaming help where users can Circle the challenge, character or item screen for tips, videos, and guides to overcome obstacles, know about character strengths, etc.
Gemini Live on Flip 7’s Flex Mode: With Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung finally brings AI capabilities to the cover screen. Now, users can access Gemini Live on Flip7 FlexWindow for any kind of AI assistant. With Flex Mode, the smartphone gets converted into a tripod, enabling Gemini Live to access the subject in front of the camera. This way, users can ask for styling tips, DIY projects, advice on a pair of glasses, etc.
Now brief upgrades: With this feature, users can get personalised daily updates such as reminders, calendar events, and health-based summaries. It also reads your summaries out loud; therefore, Samsung is bringing more hands-free AI experiences to its foldables. Users can also get music and video recommendations based on their subscription and viewing habits.