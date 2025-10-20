Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-fold launch: Launch date, specifications, and upgrades

Samsung is expected to launch its new foldable form factor phone, the tri-fold, in the coming months. The smartphone will likely be named Galaxy Z Tri-fold during launch, and we may get a first look on October 31. The South Korean giant may tease the tri-fold at Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) ahead of the official debut. Here’s everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-fold.(AFP)

As we wait for the Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-fold, several leaks surrounding the foldable have started to circulate over the internet, giving us an early glimpse into its design, specifications, and features. Therefore, let’s have a closer look at what the Samsung tri-fold will offer.

Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-fold: Launch date

The Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-fold is expected to be showcased at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) between October 31 and November 1. However, the launch may take place soon after. Reports suggest that Samsung could launch the phone before the end of 2025, but we have yet to get an official launch date. In addition, the Samsung tri-fold will only debut in a few regions that may include South Korea, China, and the US.

Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-fold: Design and display

The Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-fold is rumoured to feature two hinges that will fold inwards, which means two sections will meet in the middle to fold the main screen. When unfolded, the foldable is expected to have a massive 10-inch tablet-like display that may allow impressive media consumption, multitasking, and gaming. The smartphone is also expected to feature a 6.5-inch cover screen. Both displays are expected to offer a 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-fold: Performance and battery

For performance, the Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-Fold is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, which also powers the Galaxy S25 series. The foldable is also expected to offer up to 16GB of RAM. In terms of battery life, the tri-fold will likely feature three separate batteries as per patent leaks. All three batteries are said to have different sizes that may result in a longer battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-fold: Camera

The Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-fold is rumoured to feature a triple camera setup that may include a 200MP main camera, an ultrawide camera, and a telephoto lens. The foldable is also expected to offer 100x digital zoom capabilities.