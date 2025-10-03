Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-fold phone likely to launch this month on…

Search
Fri, Oct 03, 2025
Aishwarya Panda
Published on: Oct 03, 2025 09:45 am IST

We may have an expected launch for the Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-fold. Here’s when the new foldable debuts.

Samsung is expected to launch a tri-fold smartphone in the coming months. Several rumours surrounding the new foldable form factor have started to circulate online, giving us a sneak peek at what the South Korean company is bringing to its users. Earlier, the Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-fold's productivity features and camera specifications were leaked online. We now have a potential launch date for the new Samsung foldable. Reports and industry sources now suggest that the Galaxy Z Tri-fold could officially debut at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Samsung's tri-fold launch may happen sooner than expected.
Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-fold launch date

According to a Yonhap News Agency report, it is said that the Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-fold launch could take place on October 31 or November 1, at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. This launch date aligns with what Samsung has been teasing for a couple of months for its new foldable phone. However, we are to get an official launch date.

Apart from the launch date, another concern we have for the Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-fold is that if it will make a global release. Experts have suggested that the Tri-fold could launch in only a few specific regions, such as South Korea and China. However, there were also rumours of the US launch. Therefore, we may have to wait until an official announcement on when and where Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Tri-fold phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-fold: What we know so far

The Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-fold phone is rumoured to have two hinges for the foldable functionality. It is expected to be a phone for frequent smartphone users, hence it may bring productivity features like floating window, Samsung DeX mode, and more. In addition, the foldable is rumoured to offer an advanced camera setup that may include a lens with up to 100x digital zoom. Apart from these leaks, the specifications and features of the tri-fold are to be unveiled, and Samsung is being quite cautious of leaks this time.

