Samsung gearing up to take on iPhone 17 Air with new ‘Slim’ model

Apple has been rumoured to develop a new iPhone 17 model which may come with a new and slimmer design. iPhone 17 Air has been gaining much popularity due to the leaks and rumours shared online. Now, as Apple prepares for a slimmer version of its flagship smartphone, Samsung is also rumoured to bring the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim in April 2025. This new Galaxy S25 model is expected to have a slimmer profile than the flagship series, similar to the iPhone 17 Air. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim and iPhone 17 Air launching next year, check the details.(AP)

Now, it is assumed that Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim will directly compete with the iPhone 17 Air since both devices are expected to launch in the flagship market, they will have powerful processors, cameras, AI features, and more. However, it will be quite exciting to examine which device would be better.

Samsung to launch iPhone 17 Air competitor

If we take a closer look at leaks surrounding the iPhone 17 Air, the smartphone is expected to have a 6.6-inch ProMotion LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will likely replace the “Plus” iPhone variant, therefore it will be launched between the vanilla iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro. Reports suggest that the smartphone may likely get a single rear camera, an ultra-slim design, an A19 chip, and other exciting features.

On the other hand, leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim recently started to surface, therefore, information regarding the design or specifications are not yet revealed. However, Samsung recently introduced the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition in China with a slimmer design than the original Galaxy Z Fold 6. Therefore, it may be true since it's not the first time the leaks have surfaced about the smartphone.

Apart from the slimmer Galaxy S25 model, Samsung is also rumoured to bring an affordable version of Galaxy Z Flip 7 which is the clamshell-style foldable smartphone. Tipster suggests that the device is expected to be named “Galaxy Z Flip SE”. Alongside affordable flip phones, Samsung may also launch a new Galaxy Z Fold 7 version which is likley to be a slimmer fold or a tri-fold.

Therefore, in January 2025, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 series and in April we will see the slimmer Galaxy S25 version. Therefore, Samsung would be the first to introduce a slimmer flagship before the iPhone 17 Air launch in September.