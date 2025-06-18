Samsung introduces One UI 8 Watch with new health monitoring features

Samsung recently introduced the beta of One UI 8 for its flagship smartphones. Now, the South Korean giant has revealed One UI 8 Watch with new features for health tracking features. Samsung says that the new generation of watch software will help users build healthy habits with features like improved sleep tracking, nutrition tracking, and more. As per reports, the One UI 8 Watch has started rolling out to a limited number of Galaxy Watch users as part of Samsung’s beta program. Therefore, if you own a Samsung Galaxy Watch or are planning to buy in the coming months, then here’s what you will get with the upcoming One UI 8 Watch update. Samsung One UI 8 Watch beta has started to roll out to limited users. Know what it has to offer.(Samsung)

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 likely to be world’s slimmest foldable- Here’s what we know

Samsung One UI 8 Watch: What’s new

Samsung One UI 8 Watch will come with new and improved features to help users track sleep, heart health, fitness and nutrition. These health tracking metrics will enable users to gradually build healthy habits and improve fitness with small efforts. Samsung One UI 8 Watch will include “Bedtime Guidance”, which will offer assistance such as sleep pattern analysis, sleep coaching, tools for improving sleep environment, and detect signs of sleep apnea. The feature will also recommend tailored tools based on individual lifestyle and sleep patterns. In simpler terms, bedtime guidance helps users build a consistent sleep schedule and improve irregular sleep routines.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE specs tipped, likely to have similar features as Flip 6- All details

Samsung Galaxy Watch will also be able to monitor stress and vascular load. It will keep a check on heart strain, identify abnormalities and alert for heart health risks, and finally, it will provide resources and insight to build healthy lifestyle habits. The One UI 8 Watch will also come with a “Running Coach”, which will provide users with real-time guidance and a custom training program based on the user’s fitness level. It will also examine the user’s fitness level based on a 12-minute run test and will prepare them for marathons.

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Watch will include a new BioActive Sensor that will track users’ carotenoid levels. These levels help identify the type of antioxidants from fruits and vegetables. It will also provide insights into healthy eating habits for healthy ageing. As of now, the One UI 8 Watch beta is rolling out to the Galaxy Watch5 series and newer models.

Mobile Finder: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 LATEST specs, features, and price