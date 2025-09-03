Samsung launches Bespoke AI washer dryer range in India, prices start at 63990

Samsung has expanded its home appliance portfolio in India with the launch of its new Bespoke AI Washer Dryer series. The integrated 12KG washer and 7KG dryer model is designed to meet the growing demand for all-weather laundry solutions in urban households. Samsung has introduced its new Bespoke AI Washer Dryer series in India. (Samsung)

A consumer study by Samsung India found that demand for washer-dryers is increasing as families look for options that protect clothes from dust and germs while saving time spent on drying. With limited drying space in cities, many households are turning to appliances that combine both washing and drying functions.

Samsung’s Bespoke AI Washer Dryer range aims to address these needs by offering features such as no-load transfer, weather-independent drying, and fabric care. The appliance also supports larger loads, making it suitable for big families.

Samsung Bespoke AI Washer Dryer: Key Features of the New Range

Samsung's new washer-dryer has been designed to reduce the need for clothes to be moved between machines, as both washing and drying take place in the same unit. Its AI Wash function uses a five-step sensing system to assess fabric type, weight, and level of soiling. Based on this, it adjusts water, detergent, and washing time for effective results.

The appliance also includes an ‘Auto Dispense’ system, which stores detergent for up to a month and releases the right amount per load. With AI Control, it remembers usage patterns, suggests wash cycles, and offers timely updates for users.

Furthermore, Samsung’s AI Energy mode reduces power consumption by up to 70%, claims the company. The digital inverter technology further supports energy efficiency, lowers noise levels, and ensures durability, backed by a 20-year warranty. The SuperSpeed mode enables a full wash in just 39 minutes.

The Bespoke AI Washer Dryer also comes with ‘Ecobubble’ technology that enhances cleaning by up to 20% while remaining gentle on fabrics. According to the company's claims, Air Wash refreshes garments without detergent, while SmartThings Wrinkle Prevent helps reduce creases, making ironing easier.

Price and Availability

The new Samsung Bespoke AI Washer Dryer series is available at a starting price of Rs. 63,990 and is available across Samsung.com, leading e-commerce platforms, and retail stores in India.