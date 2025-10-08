Samsung launches world’s first 200MP smartphone sensor with 0.5µm pixels - Details

Samsung has launched its latest 200MP camera sensor, the ISOCELL HP5, marking the first in the world to feature 0.5µm pixels. Its small pixel size makes it less suitable for flagship main cameras but ideal for telephoto and periscope camera systems. The company plans to integrate it into upcoming devices soon. Samsung has unveiled its new 200MP ISOCELL HP5 sensor for smartphones, designed for advanced zoom cameras.(HT Tech)

Design and Light Capture

The ISOCELL HP5 uses a 1/1.56-inch optical format, significantly smaller than previous high-resolution sensors. To address the limitations of smaller pixels, which typically capture less light and produce more noise, Samsung has implemented structural and material innovations. Technologies such as Front Deep Trench Isolation (FDTI) and dual Vertical Transfer Gate (D-VTG) enable each pixel to store more electrons, improving light sensitivity. Additionally, a DTI Center Cut (DCC) structure reduces random noise and enhances autofocus accuracy.

Samsung has also optimized the sensor for color performance. High Precision Microlens, High Transmittance ARL, and High Sensitivity DTI work together to improve light absorption while reducing interference. These features aim to deliver clear images even in low-light conditions.

Processing and Color Depth

The HP5 leverages AI-based E2E Remosaic processing to capture and process full 200MP images in under two seconds. It supports 13-bit color depth, capable of representing over 550 billion color combinations. Staggered HDR technology and Smart ISO Pro provide enhanced HDR performance, allowing for better image detail across lighting conditions.

Versatile Shooting Options

Although the sensor is tailored for zoom cameras, it can also enhance main cameras on mid-range devices. The HP5 offers 2x in-sensor zoom for wide-angle lenses and up to 6x lossless zoom with a 3x telephoto lens. It can capture photos at 7.5 fps in full resolution, 30 fps at 50MP, and 90 fps at 12.5MP, supporting RAW formats from 8-bit to 14-bit. Video recording reaches up to 8K at 30fps, 4K at 120fps, and FHD at 480fps.

The sensor uses Tetrapixel technology to combine its small 0.5µm pixels under low light, producing 12.5MP photos at 2.0µm or 50MP images at 1.0µm for improved brightness and detail.

Samsung has begun mass production of the ISOCELL HP5, and devices featuring the sensor are expected to launch in the near future.