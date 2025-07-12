Samsung may kill this Galaxy S26 mobile model in 2026

Samsung recently hosted the Galaxy Unpacked event to introduce its new generation of foldable devices. Now just days after launch, the Galaxy S26 series has started to appear on rumours and leaks, with speculations for major upgrades. Next year, the Galaxy S26 series could experience a major shift in the lineup. Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup is expected to get a major change, here’s what we know.(Ijaj Khan/ Hindustan Times)

The latest GSMA IMEI database showcases one missing model. As per the database, it is suspected that Samsung may follow Apple’s step in discontinuing the “Plus” variant in favour of an ultra-slim smartphone. Therefore, the Galaxy S26 Plus will likely be replaced in favour of the Galaxy S26 Edge model. Therefore, if you are rooting for the upcoming Galaxy S series model, then know what Samsung has planned for next year.

Samsung may discontinue one Galaxy S26 model.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series was recently spotted in the GSMA IMEI database with three model numbers. Reportedly, the listing consisted of SM-S942 (Galaxy S26), SM-S947 (Galaxy S26 Edge), and SM-S948 (Galaxy S26 Ultra), in which the “Plus” variant is said to be missing. Now, there are speculations that Samsung may replace the Galaxy S26 Plus with the Galaxy S26 Edge next year.

If the speculations are true, Samsung is likely to follow Apple’s step as it is also rumoured to replace the “Plus” model with the new iPhone 17 Air. This model is said to have an ultra-thin body, like the Galaxy S25 Edge model. However, neither Samsung nor Apple have confirmed these claims as of now.

Now is expected that the Galaxy S26 Edge will sit between the base and the Ultra model with a sleek and stylish design. Additionally, it caters to the performance-centric smartphone market, despite being a slimmer model. We can also say Samsung is planning for a more streamlined Galaxy S26 lineup. However, we will have to wait until January 2026 to confirm these claims, as it is still quite early to know about the new generation models.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series: What to expect?

While rumours surrounding all models of the Galaxy S26 series are slim, the ultra variant is slated for major upgrades in camera, performance, and design. As per leaks, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor, and it may support 16GB of RAM. The smartphone is also tipped to get a new 200MP main camera and a 12MP telephoto lens.