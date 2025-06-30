Samsung may unveil tri-fold smartphone with Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 in July event

Samsung is reportedly planning to unveil its first tri-fold smartphone at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for July 9. The device is expected to be revealed alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the Galaxy Watch 8 series. Let’s take a closer look at what Samsung has in store for you. Samsung may unveil its first tri-fold smartphone alongside new foldables and wearables at Galaxy Unpacked.(X)

Galaxy G Fold (Rumoured Tri-Fold Phone)

The upcoming tri-fold phone, rumoured to be called the Galaxy G Fold, would follow the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate, which was the first tri-fold smartphone released commercially last year, according to a post on the Chinese platform Weibo. This new device could mark Samsung’s entry into a more complex foldable phone design, which will expand its current lineup of dual-fold models.

Although Samsung has not officially confirmed the existence of the tri-fold device, it has previously displayed several related foldable prototypes, including concepts such as Flex Slidable, Flex S, and Flex G. These past models have showcased the company’s research into flexible display technology and multi-fold designs.

Industry reports suggest that the Galaxy G Fold might carry a price tag of $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2.56 lakh). One notable feature could be its silicon-carbon battery, which aims to improve performance and battery life compared to earlier models.

Other Expected Announcements

Besides the tri-fold phone, Samsung is also gearing up to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 at the same event. Additionally, the company will introduce the Galaxy Watch 8 lineup.

Samsung might also share updates on its Android XR headset, known internally as Project Moohan. Along with this, there is speculation that the company will reveal an advanced pair of augmented reality (AR) glasses, which shows its investment in mixed reality devices. The official details, availability and full specifications are expected to be confirmed at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.