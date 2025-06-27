Samsung One UI 8 could finally bring useful additions to Now Brief feature- All details

Back in January 2025, Samsung launched One UI 7 with new AI-powered features to Galaxy S25 models. Some of the hyped features of the update were the Now Bar for the lock screen and the Now Brief feature, which showcased a detailed summary of user activities, weather summaries, and others. Now, Samsung is expected to bring new additions to the Now Brief feature with One UI 8, which could make the feature more useful and intuitive. Samsung to upgrade Now Brief capabilities with the upcoming One UI 8 update.(Samsung)

Samsung has already rolled out the Android 16-based OneUI 8 beta for Galaxy S25 models. The official launch for the OS is expected to take place during the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, with a stable version rolling out later. If you are familiar with how the Now Bried feature works, then you know how the new generation OS will add more value to this Galaxy AI feature.

Samsung One UI 8 is bringing Now Brief upgrades

According to a SammyGuru report, a leaked One UI 8 build (BYFB) showcased a new personalisation feature for the popular Now Brief feature. The Now Brief feature provides users with a daily summary; however, the feature has limited access to smartphone apps and features for a detailed summary.

Now, the leaked build highlights Samsung may include new info cards such as parking spot reminders, smart home alerts, and wearable battery alerts. This will enable users to get timely alerts without relying on any particular app or manual navigation.

But, does these info cards work? The report highlighted that the parking spot reminders will remember where the users have parked their cars and also allow users to take a picture. Whereas, the smart home alert will keep users updated about their smart home gadgets and appliances, such as lights and thermostats. Lastly, the wearable battery alerts will let users know when their Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Buds are running low on battery.

Apart from these alerts, Now Brief is also rumoured to include water intake reminders. These info cards are expected to be customised by the users. Therefore, the feature could be used as a one-stop hub for all necessary information. However, we will have to wait for the stable rollout to confirm these new additions to One UI 8, Now Bried feature.