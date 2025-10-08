Samsung One UI 8 update reportedly begins rolling out for Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, M36 and F36 users

If you own a Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy M36, or the Galaxy F36 and have stumbled upon this article, it is likely you own one of these devices. There’s good news for you because Samsung has finally released Android 16 for your phone, which comes with the One UI 8 update. The update is reportedly rolling out in countries across Asia, Africa, and Europe and offers multiple new upgrades compared to previous versions of One UI. Galaxy Z Fold 4 finally gets One UI 8.(Samsung)

Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, M36, F36 mobiles' One UI 8 update: Details

As reported by SamMobile, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 come with software versions F721BXXUAIYIF and F936BXXUAIYIF, respectively. This software version includes the latest October security patch, which makes the phone up to date with the latest month’s security patch and therefore more secure. The update size is reportedly around 3 GB, and you can download it by going to Settings, then Software Update. Inside Software Update, you will see the option to download and install the latest update.

Similarly, the F36 and M36 carry the software versions E366BXXU2BYI4 and F936BXXUAIYIF, respectively. However, with the M36 and F36, the security patch level is September.

To further confirm this, users on X have reported that updates for the M36 and M36 are now rolling out, with several users on Samsung’s community forum echoing the same.

As for what’s new with Samsung’s latest One UI 8, there are several new features, including a redesigned Samsung Internet browser, improved multitasking, and an upgraded Samsung DeX, which gives you more options when connecting to external displays. The Reminders app has been reworked, the Calendar app has received multiple improvements, and there are upgrades to the Samsung Health app, accessibility, and more.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 17 LATEST Price