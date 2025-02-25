Samsung teases Galaxy A56 and A36 launch: Know what’s coming

Samsung's new generation A-series models, the Galaxy A56, A36 and A26 are expected to make their debut in the upcoming weeks. Over the past few weeks, several leaks and rumours surrounding the devices have been circulating, giving us an idea of what Samsung could launch with its new mid-range smartphones. Now, just ahead of the launch, Samsung has shared a 1-minute teaser flaunting the design and longevity of the upcoming A-series models via the software upgrades. Therefore, if you have been waiting to buy a new smartphone, then you may want to wait for the Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A26. Here’s what the teaser video reveals about the upcoming launch. Samsung Galaxy A56 and A36 are to launch soon in India. Here’s what we know so far.(Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy A56 and A36 launch teaser

Samsung is all set to launch its new generation upcoming Galaxy A series phones that may consist of three models, the Galaxy A56, A36 and A26, all launching the mid-range smartphone segment. Now, just ahead of the launch, Samsung shared a 1-minute teaser which gives us a small glimpse of the Galaxy A56 and A36 models. The video revealed that the smartphones will offer 6 years of software support and Samsung’s Knox security. While the video did not reveal any major aspect of the smartphone or any major feature, but simply teased the upcoming launch to create the hype. Therefore, we expect the smartphone to come with Android 15 out of the box and it may support software upgrades till Android 21, which is a huge commitment for the midrange smartphones.

Apart from the teaser video, the Samsung Galaxy A56 and A36 leaks have given us a greater view of what these new-generation smartphones may offer. Reportedly, the Galaxy A56 could come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, whereas, the Galaxy A36 could feature a smaller 6.64-inch display, but both may offer 120Hz refresh rate and may come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. For performance, the Galaxy A56 will likely be powered by the Exynos 1580 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM storage.

Both smartphones could feature a triple camera setup, similar to their predecessor. The Galaxy A56 may offer a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro lens. The Galaxy A36 could come with similar camera lenses but with an 8MP ultrawide camera. Now, we will have to wait until launch to confirm what the new-generation Samsung A series will look like.