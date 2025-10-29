Samsung users will soon be able to unlock, start these Mahindra SUVs from their phones

Samsung has announced the rollout of Digital Car Key compatibility for Mahindra’s new Electric Origin SUVs, expanding its connected ecosystem in India. The feature, accessible through Samsung Wallet, allows Galaxy smartphone users to lock, unlock, and start their Mahindra vehicles without using a physical key. Samsung Wallet’s Digital Car Key also supports key sharing.

The integration works through near-field communication (NFC) and ultra-wideband (UWB) technology, depending on the device and car model. Once paired, users can simply approach their vehicle with the phone in their pocket or bag, and the car will automatically unlock. Similarly, starting the vehicle can be done with the phone nearby, replacing the need for a key fob altogether.

The collaboration marks the latest move in Samsung’s push to make digital and connected experiences more mainstream within its Galaxy ecosystem. For Mahindra, it aligns with its strategy to offer advanced digital features in its electric SUV lineup, including the XEV 9e and BE 6.

Samsung has added security safeguards for lost or stolen devices. If a phone containing a Digital Car Key is misplaced, users can remotely lock or erase the key through the Samsung Find service. Each key is stored securely within Samsung Wallet and protected by the company’s defence-grade Knox platform, which uses encryption and biometric verification to prevent unauthorised access.

Samsung Wallet itself serves as a one-stop platform for digital essentials such as payment cards, identification documents, and transit passes. By adding vehicle access, the service continues to evolve into a broader everyday tool within the Galaxy ecosystem.

The Digital Car Key feature for select Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs will begin rolling out in India soon. Once available, Galaxy users will be able to activate and manage their car keys through Samsung Wallet’s settings menu.