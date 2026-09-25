Samsung Wallet now makes UPI payments feel a little more effortless with your fingerprint

Samsung has introduced a new way for Galaxy users in India to authenticate UPI payments via Samsung Wallet. The update changes how users approve transactions, potentially making everyday payments simpler. Here is what Samsung has changed and what it means for Galaxy users. Samsung Wallet verifies your fingerprint on the device, eliminating manual UPI PIN entry for eligible payments. (Samsung)

Samsung Wallet brings fingerprint authentication for UPI payments Samsung Wallet users can now authenticate UPI payments of up to ₹10,000 using their Galaxy device's fingerprint sensor. For eligible transactions, this eliminates the need to enter a UPI PIN.

The change could also help when making payments in public, where entering a PIN may expose it to nearby people. Samsung says biometric authentication can also reduce transaction failures caused by incorrect PINs.

The feature uses the fingerprint registered on the Galaxy device to verify the user. Samsung says authentication occurs on the device, so users don't need to enter their UPI PIN manually for each eligible payment.

This adds biometric authentication to Samsung Wallet's existing UPI payment process. The company has not said the feature changes the underlying UPI transaction system. Instead, it offers another way to authenticate eligible payments on compatible Galaxy devices.

Samsung Wallet also supports cards and digital documents Samsung Wallet is a digital wallet built into Galaxy phones. Beyond UPI payments, it supports contactless payments with tokenised credit and debit cards, utility bill payments, and storing digital items such as boarding passes, tickets, ID cards, and digital keys in one place.

Samsung also uses its Knox security platform to protect information stored in Wallet. It combines encryption with biometric authentication and keeps sensitive data in a secure environment accessible only to the device owner.

With the latest update, Samsung is adding fingerprint authentication to UPI payments of up to ₹10,000. This means eligible payments can be approved with a fingerprint rather than entering a UPI PIN.