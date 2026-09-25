Samsung Wallet now makes UPI payments feel a little more effortless with your fingerprint
Samsung Galaxy users can now authenticate UPI payments with their fingerprints through Samsung Wallet, making the payment process more seamless.
Samsung has introduced a new way for Galaxy users in India to authenticate UPI payments via Samsung Wallet. The update changes how users approve transactions, potentially making everyday payments simpler. Here is what Samsung has changed and what it means for Galaxy users.
Samsung Wallet brings fingerprint authentication for UPI payments
Samsung Wallet users can now authenticate UPI payments of up to ₹10,000 using their Galaxy device's fingerprint sensor. For eligible transactions, this eliminates the need to enter a UPI PIN.
The change could also help when making payments in public, where entering a PIN may expose it to nearby people. Samsung says biometric authentication can also reduce transaction failures caused by incorrect PINs.
The feature uses the fingerprint registered on the Galaxy device to verify the user. Samsung says authentication occurs on the device, so users don't need to enter their UPI PIN manually for each eligible payment.
This adds biometric authentication to Samsung Wallet's existing UPI payment process. The company has not said the feature changes the underlying UPI transaction system. Instead, it offers another way to authenticate eligible payments on compatible Galaxy devices.
Samsung Wallet also supports cards and digital documents
Samsung Wallet is a digital wallet built into Galaxy phones. Beyond UPI payments, it supports contactless payments with tokenised credit and debit cards, utility bill payments, and storing digital items such as boarding passes, tickets, ID cards, and digital keys in one place.
Samsung also uses its Knox security platform to protect information stored in Wallet. It combines encryption with biometric authentication and keeps sensitive data in a secure environment accessible only to the device owner.
With the latest update, Samsung is adding fingerprint authentication to UPI payments of up to ₹10,000. This means eligible payments can be approved with a fingerprint rather than entering a UPI PIN.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShubh Bhushan
Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.Read More