Selling your MacBook? Step-by-step guide to factory reset Apple laptops with M-series chip

Here's how to easily reset your Mac computer before selling it or passing it to someone. Read on.
If you are considering selling your Apple Mac, you might also be thinking about resetting it and preparing it to be traded in or sold to a new owner. Or, you might simply be passing it on to a family member. Note that this guide is for Mac systems running Apple Silicon (M-series chips) or Intel-based Mac with Apple T2 security chip. Having said that, before you begin formatting your Mac and erasing all content and settings, ensure you backup your Mac if there is any essential data. Read on for the steps.
Important things you need to remember before you reset
As mentioned earlier, ensure that any very important data is backed up. You can do this using the Time Machine backup, or you can manually copy files onto an SSD or hard drive. Next, you need to charge your laptop to optimal levels whilst you are resetting it. Also, if you are using a desktop Mac, such as a Mac mini or a Mac Studio, ensure that you have a power backup connected because you would not want the reset process to be interrupted if you lose power.
If you are using an older Mac and cannot use Erase All Content and Settings, you need to manually sign out of iTunes, back up files, sign out of iCloud, unpair Bluetooth devices, and also erase your Mac and reinstall macOS from macOS Recovery.