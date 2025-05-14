Selling your MacBook? Step-by-step guide to factory reset Apple laptops with M-series chip

If you are considering selling your Apple Mac, you might also be thinking about resetting it and preparing it to be traded in or sold to a new owner. Or, you might simply be passing it on to a family member. Note that this guide is for Mac systems running Apple Silicon (M-series chips) or Intel-based Mac with Apple T2 security chip. Having said that, before you begin formatting your Mac and erasing all content and settings, ensure you backup your Mac if there is any essential data. Read on for the steps. Erase Assistant makes it easy to reset any Mac with a M-Series chip.(Apple)

How to reset your Mac to factory settings using the Erase Assistant

Step 1: Tap on the Apple logo in the top left and then System Settings. In System Settings, go to General. Scroll all the way down and find Transfer or Reset.

Step 2: Open Transfer or Reset, and then click on Erase All Content and Settings. This will prompt you for your Mac password; please enter it.

Step 3: The Mac will now show you items will be removed, including your Apple ID, biometrics, and Bluetooth accessories will be unpaired, and Find My and Activation Lock will be turned off.

Step 4: Click continue and then follow the instructions.

That is it. Your Mac should now be reset after a while, and you will know that your laptop has been reset after your Mac displays "Hello" on the screen.

Important things you need to remember before you reset

As mentioned earlier, ensure that any very important data is backed up. You can do this using the Time Machine backup, or you can manually copy files onto an SSD or hard drive. Next, you need to charge your laptop to optimal levels whilst you are resetting it. Also, if you are using a desktop Mac, such as a Mac mini or a Mac Studio, ensure that you have a power backup connected because you would not want the reset process to be interrupted if you lose power.

If you are using an older Mac and cannot use Erase All Content and Settings, you need to manually sign out of iTunes, back up files, sign out of iCloud, unpair Bluetooth devices, and also erase your Mac and reinstall macOS from macOS Recovery.

