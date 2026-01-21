Shopping computer accessories? Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 deals on monitors, headphones, keyboards up to 76% off

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanika Budhiraja

Kanika is a senior tech writer, gadget and appliance reviewer, and tech news enthusiast with over six years of experience. She covers new tech trends, gadget reviews, AI developments and product launches, always trying to keep things easy to follow and genuinely useful. Most of her day goes into affiliate work around TVs, soundbars, home audio systems, air conditioners and air purifiers. She compares products, checks prices and looks for deals that fit how people really live and spend. As a senior content producer, Kanika works across news, reviews, explainers and buying guides, trying to keep pace with fast launches without losing sight of what readers actually need. She enjoys slow, honest testing more than hype and is happiest when a story helps someone buy one thing with confidence instead of scrolling for hours. When she is not at her desk, she is usually binge-watching a new series or planning her next trip, collecting small ideas and moments that quietly find their way back into her work.Read More