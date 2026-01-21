Shopping computer accessories? Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 deals on monitors, headphones, keyboards up to 76% off
Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 brings deals on monitors, mechanical keyboards, SSDs and gaming headsets, with bank offers and EMI saving more.
Our Picks
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
The Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 is now live, and it’s one of the few times computer accessories feel easier to buy without second-guessing the price. If you’ve been holding off on a setup refresh, start with upgrades that make an instant difference, a solid monitor and a mechanical keyboard that feels right for long hours.
What makes this sale useful is that the right upgrades are all in one place, from external SSDs and docking stations to mesh Wi-Fi systems, premium headsets, webcams and monitor arms. Add bank offers and EMI into the mix, and bigger purchases feel far more reasonable. The best buys are the ones that quietly make your desk life easier every single day.
Top deals
Monitor deals worth watching in Flipkart Sale 2026 with up to 57%
If you’re spending hours at a desk, a monitor is the computer accessory that changes everything first. In Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026, 2K and 4K screens are where the upgrade feels real, sharper text, cleaner colours, and less strain during long workdays. Ultrawide panels make multitasking easier, while high refresh monitors suit gaming and fast scrolling without the blur. If you’ve been delaying the spend, this sale is the time to buy smart.
Top deals
External SSD deals that actually feel worth it with up to 45% off
External SSDs are one of those computer accessories you don’t appreciate until you switch, and then you can’t go back. In the Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026, 1TB and 2TB portable NVMe drives with up to 80% off are the kind of deal we’d act on early. File transfers get faster, backups stop feeling like a task, and you’re not stuck deleting old stuff weekly. If storage is always tight, this upgrade pays off fast.
Top deals
Mechanical keyboard with up to 76% off in Flipkart Sale 2026
Mechanical keyboards are one of those computer accessories that you notice every single day, especially if you type for hours. During the Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026, brands like Keychron, Logitech, Redragon, Razer, and Portronics are seeing up to 80% off, which is rare for the good models. Hot swappable boards are the smart pick since you can change switches later without buying a whole new keyboard.
Top deals
Gaming headset deals that make every session cleaner with up to 62% off
Gaming headsets are the computer accessories we’d actually spend on, because good audio and a clear mic change everything fast. In the Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026, wireless and surround models are seeing up to 80% off, so it’s worth upgrading now. Look at brands like Logitech G, Sony, Corsair, Acer, and Zebronics for comfort, decent mic pickup, and fuller sound in games and meetings alike.
Top deals
Webcam deals that fix bad video instantly; up to 60% off
Webcams are one of those computer accessories you only notice when the video looks grainy or dull. In Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026, 1080p and 4K creator-grade webcams are worth picking if meetings, interviews, or content work are part of your week. You get sharper detail, cleaner framing, and better low-light handling than most laptop cameras. It’s a small upgrade, but the difference shows up the moment you join a call.
Top deals
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKanika Budhiraja
Kanika is a senior tech writer, gadget and appliance reviewer, and tech news enthusiast with over six years of experience. She covers new tech trends, gadget reviews, AI developments and product launches, always trying to keep things easy to follow and genuinely useful. Most of her day goes into affiliate work around TVs, soundbars, home audio systems, air conditioners and air purifiers. She compares products, checks prices and looks for deals that fit how people really live and spend. As a senior content producer, Kanika works across news, reviews, explainers and buying guides, trying to keep pace with fast launches without losing sight of what readers actually need. She enjoys slow, honest testing more than hype and is happiest when a story helps someone buy one thing with confidence instead of scrolling for hours. When she is not at her desk, she is usually binge-watching a new series or planning her next trip, collecting small ideas and moments that quietly find their way back into her work.Read More