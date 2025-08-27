Small content creators could get their big break with YouTube’s ‘Hype’ feature

YouTube is giving fans a brand-new way to let fans decide who will become famous. The platform has officially rolled out its Hype feature worldwide, after releasing a short teaser at the “Made on YouTube” event in 2024. The tool is now live across 39 countries, including the U.S., U.K., India, Japan, Korea, and Indonesia, letting viewers shine the spotlight on smaller creators who often get buried under big names. YouTube 'Hype' lets fans decide who goes viral.(Unsplash)

Jessica Locke, Product Manager at YouTube, explained the vision behind the launch: “Last year, we created Hype to give fans a unique way to help their favourite emerging creators get noticed, because we know how hard it can be for smaller channels to break through.”

How ‘Hype’ works

The concept is simple but powerful. Fans can hype up to three videos per week from creators with fewer than 500,000 subscribers. Each hype gives the video points that push it closer to a new ranked leaderboard under the Explore menu.

To keep things fair, YouTube is tilting the scales toward underdogs. Smaller channels get a bigger boost when hyped, levelling the playing field against bigger competitors. Videos that make the cut display a shiny “hyped” badge, and users can even filter their feed to watch only hyped content.

And it doesn’t stop there! Fans who regularly hype videos earn monthly “hype star” badges to flaunt their loyalty. Locke added, “The fewer the subscribers, the bigger the bonus, giving the most authentic emerging creators a better opportunity to get noticed.”

Building fandom and future plans

The feature is designed not only to lift creators but also to fuel deeper fandom. Users will now be notified if a video they hyped is climbing the leaderboard, making the experience more interactive and rewarding.

On the creator’s side, YouTube Studio is getting a dedicated “Hype card” so channels can track hype points and see weekly recaps of their progress.

YouTube adds further, “The hype is building, and we have more features on the way!” The company confirmed it’s already experimenting with niche leaderboards for categories like gaming and style. It’s also testing paid hypes in Brazil and Turkey, which could become a fresh revenue stream for both creators and YouTube.

A much-needed boost for budding creators on YouTube

For years, small creators have struggled to stand out in a sea of established channels. With Hype, YouTube is handing fans the power to influence who gets discovered next. As the company puts it: “Go out there, find the next big star, and hype them up! You're making a real difference and helping shape the future of YouTube.”