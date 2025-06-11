Snap to launch easy-to-wear "Specs" AR glasses for everyday users by 2026

After years of development behind the scenes, Snap is finally ready to bring its AR glasses to everyday users. Speaking at the Augmented World Expo in Long Beach, CEO Evan Spiegel announced that the company's new Specs glasses will ship to consumers in 2026. Snap will launch its lightweight Specs AR glasses in 2026.

Unlike earlier Spectacles designed mainly for developers, these new Specs are built for real-world use. You can wear them on your daily commute, at home, or while doing everyday tasks like cooking or fixing things around the house.

Snap has invested more than $3 billion (approximately ₹25,000 crore) in AR over the past 11 years. That long term focus has led to a design that's lighter, easier to wear, and more transparent than anything Snap has produced before.

Not just a camera with glasses

These Specs are meant to be a complete AR device. They don’t need wires, phones, or external processors. They operate entirely on their own, which puts them a step ahead of many existing headsets.

Snap OS is at the heart of this push. The latest version comes with AI capabilities that let users see real time translations, follow recipe steps with visual cues, and use contextual overlays. Think of being able to change a tire with on screen instructions or line up a pool shot with visual guidance.

Developer tools are in focus

Snap is also bringing developers into the fold. Its updated spatial tools and voice input APIs will let creators build AR apps that respond to both location and natural speech. This kind of interactivity aims to make AR more useful and intuitive.

The competitive timeline is key

Snap is not alone in chasing the AR market. Meta plans to release its consumer AR glasses in 2027, and Apple may follow in 2028. By launching in 2026, Snap gets a crucial head start and the chance to shape early user expectations.

What gives Snap a strong position is the ecosystem it has already built. With over 400,000 AR developers, four million Lenses, and roughly $8 billion (around ₹66,000 crore) worth of AR interactions daily, Snap has the community and content to support its hardware. Its partnership with Niantic is expected to tie AR features to real places like museums, public parks, or city walks.

What the Specs hardware promises?

The glasses are equipped with waveguide lenses, stereo speakers, and a six-microphone array to deliver both spatial visuals and audio. With a 46 degree diagonal field of view, the Specs aim to offer an immersive visual experience that still feels comfortable and natural.

What we still don’t know?

Snap has not yet revealed pricing or the final hardware specifications. However, CEO Evan Spiegel has said the new Specs will be smaller, lighter and more advanced than earlier versions. That sounds promising, but the real test will come from how they hold up in everyday use. Battery life, comfort and ease of use will ultimately determine their success.

Will these glasses genuinely make day-to-day tasks easier? Can they offer value without forcing users to adjust their routines? These are the questions Snap still needs to answer.