Snapchat will no longer provide free Memories storage: New subscription plan starts at…

Snapchat Memories puts caps on free storage of photos and videos after a decade of offering unlimited access to manage and back up their content. The company has now announced new Memory Storage plans, which will be rolled out globally. Therefore, to keep your memories saved within the app, Snapchat users will have to pay the extra storage price, similar to how we pay for Google Cloud or iCloud. However, you can still save content for free within a 5GB limit. Here’s everything you need to know about Snapchat’s new pricing plans for the Memories tab. Snapchat Memory Storage Plan is rolling out globally. Here’s what it means for users.(REUTERS)

Snapchat Memory Storage plans

Snapchat shared a blog post announcing the new Memory Storage plans for users with more than 5GB of Memories. This means Snapchatters will have to pay money to store their photos and videos in the app after decades of offering free storage. This move is being criticised among the app users, since they have years of memories saved in the app.

As far as plans are concerned, the Memory Storage plans include three storage options: 100GB, 256GB and 5TB storage. The 100GB is said to be priced at $1.99 per month, which is about Rs. 165, whereas the 256GB is expected to cost around 330 per month. Now, Snapchatters are given 12 months of temporary Memories storage; after that, the data will likely be erased from the Memories tab if the users do not upgrade.

In addition, the users are advised to download their Memories directly to their devices. Snapchat said, “It’s never easy to transition from receiving a service for free to paying for it, but we hope the value we provide with Memories is worth the cost.” Now, it puts users in a difficult situation as they will either have to enrol for the paid storage plan or download the years of data into their device or another cloud storage service.