Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 8 Gen 5 unveiled: Qualcomm chip naming pattern explained

At its annual Snapdragon Summit, Qualcomm introduced two new flagship mobile processors - the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. These are the latest additions to the company’s high-end Snapdragon 8 series and are expected to power premium Android smartphones launching later this year and in 2025. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5(Qualcomm)

What’s new in the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5?

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is being positioned as Qualcomm’s most powerful mobile chipset yet. It features:

CPU upgrade: Marketed as the world’s fastest mobile CPU for flagship smartphones.

GPU improvements: Enhanced graphics for gaming, with better frame rates and visual fidelity.

NPU (Neural Processing Unit): Designed for advanced AI tasks such as real-time photo enhancement, voice recognition, and generative AI apps.

Efficiency: Qualcomm says the chip balances raw performance with all-day power efficiency.

The Elite branding signals that this version of the Gen 5 chip is tuned for top-tier performance and will likely appear in only the most expensive flagship devices.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5: A step below, but still powerful

Alongside the Elite, Qualcomm also launched the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, a slightly less powerful version that will still power many flagship phones. While it shares much of the same architecture, it is expected to have lower peak performance compared to the Elite, making it better suited for high-end but more mainstream premium devices.

In practice, the Elite Gen 5 is meant for smartphones focused on cutting-edge gaming, AI, and photography, while the regular Gen 5 balances performance with wider accessibility.

Why the new naming?

For years, Qualcomm chipsets had names like Snapdragon 865 or Snapdragon 888, which confused many buyers. In 2021, Qualcomm simplified its branding:

The first number (8, 7, 6, etc.) represents the tier. Snapdragon 8 is the flagship level, while 7 and 6 target mid-range phones.

“Gen” + number shows the generation. For example, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was the first in the new system, followed by Gen 2, Gen 3, and so on.

Now, with Gen 5, Qualcomm has introduced the “Elite” tag to mark the very top-end version within the flagship tier.

So in short:

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 → top-performance chip for ultra-premium devices.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 → powerful flagship chip for a wider set of premium smartphones.

What it means for consumers

For everyday users, the difference will likely come down to price and use case. Phones with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 will cater to those who want uncompromising gaming, AI performance, and cutting-edge photography, and are willing to pay for it. Devices powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 will still deliver flagship-level speed and features but at relatively lower prices.

The first smartphones featuring these processors are expected to be announced by major brands over the coming months.