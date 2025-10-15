Sony BRAVIA explained: Stunning picture quality, smart features and its caveats

You must have heard of Sony BRAVIA from friends or seen it on the internet as the best TV for its picture quality. And now it’s your time to buy a new TV, but you’re not sure whether to go for a Sony BRAVIA TV or explore other options. Let me help you with this dilemma and explain the whole Sony BRAVIA brand, what’s good about it and what’s not? Sony Bravia: Great visuals meet a few compromises.(Sony)

What is Sony BRAVIA?

Sony BRAVIA is Sony’s premium TV line-up that offers cinema-quality entertainment at home. This is achieved by Sony’s homegrown display and hardware technology. The BRAVIA line-up features everything from entry-level LED models to flagship OLED and Mini LED TVs. All modern BRAVIA TVs run on Google TV, which is powered by Android TV OS, offering features like voice control, smart home integration and a vast library of apps.

Technology behind BRAVIA

XR processor: The brain

Sony’s premium TVs are powered by the Cognitive Processor XR. Unlike conventional smart TV processors that only analyse individual picture elements, the XR processor analyses hundreds of elements simultaneously. It includes colour, contrast, clarity and the focal point where human eyes naturally focus. This results in a realistic picture reproduction that mimics real life.

Display technologies

OLED models (BRAVIA 8): OLED TVs are the most premium models that use self-illuminating pixels for true blacks. They work exactly like modern smartphone OLED displays but are expensive and suffer from potential burn-in issues.

Mini LED models (BRAVIA 7, BRAVIA 9): These models have thousands of tiny LEDs to create local dimming zones for exceptional contrast control. The best part is that these smart TVs can achieve up to 4,000 nits peak brightness, which is ideal for HDR content.

LED models: These are the entry-level models that use traditional LED backlighting, offering the best value but with limitations in contrast and premium features.

Weak spots of Sony BRAVIA TVs

VA panels: Sony BRAVIA uses VA panels in many of its models, which suffer from comparatively narrow viewing angles. This means the picture quality degrades for viewers not sitting directly in front of the TV. Competing brands such as Samsung, which use IPS panels, offer much better viewing angles.

No high refresh rate: Not all models come with high refresh-rate technology, which is crucial for gamers. As gaming consoles and PCs become more powerful and offer smoother gaming at higher resolutions, one should invest in a TV with a high-refresh-rate panel.

Sony BRAVIA is undoubtedly a leading name in smart TVs for its picture quality, so if you have any doubts about that, you can choose it without hesitation. But keep in mind that picture quality is a subjective matter, so be sure to get a demonstration before spending your money. I also suggest you consider other brands such as Samsung or LG, which manufacture their own display panels and can offer alternative options as well.