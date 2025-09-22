Sony PS5 festive sale alert: Original console now available under 45000

Gamers in India have a reason to celebrate as Sony has announced a special festive season discount on its PlayStation 5 console. Even after more than five years since its launch, the PS5 continues to attract gamers from all over the country. Initially, stock shortages made the console difficult to find, but by mid-2023, availability stabilised, and both online and offline retailers started stocking the device regularly. The PS5 Slim also joined the lineup, offering a smaller alternative, and is now available through quick-commerce platforms like Blinkit. However, the original PS5 remains a favourite, and the current price cut provides an opportunity for buyers to own the console at a lower cost. Sony drops PS5 prices for the festive season, making the console available under ₹ 45,000.(REUTERS)

Sony PS5: Discount and Availability

PlayStation confirmed the discount through an official Instagram post. The announcement stated, “Get your loved one the gift of PLAY! Festive Sale discount of Rs. 5000/- on the PlayStation 5 Disc and Digital Edition is live now. Limited stocks, head to the link in bio to secure yours today.” This offer applies to both the standard PS5 Console (CFI-2008A01X) and the PS5 Digital Edition (CFI-2008B01X). The PS5 Digital Edition is now priced at ₹44,990, reduced from ₹49,990, while the standard PS5 Console is available at ₹49,990, down from ₹54,990.

Buyers can take advantage of this discount through multiple online and offline channels. Online, the PS5 can be purchased via Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, and Zepto. Offline, major electronics retailers such as Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and Sony Centre, along with other authorised PlayStation outlets, are offering the promotion.

Ghost of Yotei-Themed Controllers

Meanwhile, Sony is also preparing to release limited-edition Ghost of Yotei-themed controllers in India. Reports suggest the controllers may be priced around ₹7,490, following the pattern of previous limited-edition releases like the Death Stranding 2 controller. These controllers will come in black and gold variants, each featuring intricate designs inspired by the game, including Japanese kintsugi art, Ghost masks, hand-drawn icons from the in-game map, and a silhouette of the protagonist, Atsu. Both versions also carry a unique maker’s seal engraved with PlayStation symbols.

While bundles and themed consoles are confirmed for international markets, their launch in India remains uncertain.