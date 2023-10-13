News / Technology / Soon UPI payments can be made by speaking local language

Soon UPI payments can be made by speaking local language

ByHT News Desk
Oct 13, 2023 04:35 PM IST

Bhashini aims to bridge the digital and literacy divide. Bhashini to introduce voice-based services for UPI payments.

Bhashini, the government's AI language translation platform, is set to enhance linguistic inclusion in UPI payments by introducing voice-based services within the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). This includes voice-activated features for various transactions like checking bank balances, B2B transfers, electricity payments, Fastag recharges, and more, reported Economic Times.

Bhashini' exihit at G20 Summit demonstrated real-time speech-to-speech translation in multiple Indian languages and six UN languages.(PIB)
Bhashini' exihit at G20 Summit demonstrated real-time speech-to-speech translation in multiple Indian languages and six UN languages.(PIB)

Amitabh Nag, the chief executive of Bhashini, said, "In some way, we are looking to bridge the digital and literacy divide to a large extent, and for that, it is important for us to facilitate transactions. NPCI is one such case, and the farmer bot (for PM Kisan Yojana) is another case," the report added.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Shaktikanta Das, announced NPCI's Hello! UPI initiative in September. This initiative is designed to enable users to make voice-enabled UPI payments through apps, telecom calls, and IoT devices.

What is Bhashini?

Bhashini serves as India's artificial intelligence-driven language translation platform. Its primary objective is to facilitate easy access to the internet and digital services in Indian languages, including voice-based access, and to support the creation of content in Indian languages.

Furthermore, it aims to make Artificial Intelligence and Natural Language Processing (NLP) resources available in the public domain for use by Indian MSMEs, startups, and individual innovators.

During the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi, the Digital India Experience Zone was established as a key attraction to showcase India's success in implementing digital transformation. At the Bhashini exhibit, real-time speech-to-speech translation in multiple Indian languages and six UN languages was demonstrated.

PM Modi has termed the AI-powered language translation platform as a tool to support digital inclusion.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out