If someone dies in space tour, what will happen to body?

People may now make plans to experience life in space as space tourism grows in popularity, thanks to Elon Musk's SpaceX, Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic, and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin. Now as humans start living in the space, there migh be incidents of deaths. But will demise in space also be distinct from that on Earth?

Process of decay on Earth

When a person dies, their body undergoes several stages of degradation. The blood first stops flowing and pools in certain regions, followed by the body cooling and muscles stiffening.

Enzymes and bacteria degrade cells and tissues, causing the body to expand and generate unpleasant odour. Temperature, insect activity, and the presence of water or fire can all have an impact on the decomposition process.

In dry situations, mummification occurs. In wet environments, a waxy covering called adipocere can form to protect and preserve the skin. In most cases, however, the soft tissues gradually vanish, leaving only the skeleton.

How would death differ in space?

Tim Thompson, dean of health & life sciences, Teesside University writes in The Conversation, in space, the stages of decomposition would be different due to the lack of gravity and oxygen. Inside a spacesuit, stiffening of the joints and muscles of a body would still occur, and gut bacteria would break down soft tissues, but the process would be slower due to limited air.

Extra-terrestrial environments that inhibit bacterial activity may help in soft tissue preservation. In acidic settings, the inorganic component of bone may disappear, leaving only soft tissues. Scavengers and insects, unlike on Earth, would not decompose human remains in space, Thompson adds.

Thus, for space, a new type of burial ritual could be required. Our bodies would seem foreign and decompose differently in space, adds the professor.