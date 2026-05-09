Stop repeating yourself: Amazon slashes 85% off earbuds built for crystal-clear calls

Tired of saying “Can you hear me now?” or "I didn't get that!" during every work call or commute? You're not alone. Poor call quality can be more frustrating than low battery life, especially during an important work call. Whether you are attending an office meeting during travel or trying to speak clearly on crowded metro rides, weak microphones and background noise can make every conversation difficult and exhausting. That is exactly where mic-first earbuds come into play.

The Amazon Great Summer Sale (May 2026) sale began in India on May 8. (Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

These earbuds come with noise cancelling features like active noise cancellation and environmental noise cancellation, advanced algorithms and multiple microphones that suppress background noise and enhance voice quality and noise quality so that you can attending any meeting from anywhere comfortably. During the Amazon Summer Sale, which began on May 8, Amazon is offering discounts of up to 85% on the purchase of various earphones. So, if you are planning to buy a pair of earphones that will help you with your work calls during the day and music sessions during the night, here are our top picks for you.

TWS earbuds get up to 75% off during Amazon Summer Sale

TWS or Truly Wireless Stereo earbuds are some of the best earphones or earbuds to have in your corner when attending work calls or even while listening to music casually. They offer high fidelity sound with noise cancellation features and a long battery life. During the Amazon Great Summer Sale (May 2026), TWS earbuds from top brands like Boat and Samsung are getting a 75% discount. In addition to this, buyers can save more using banking discounts of up to ₹1,000. Here are the best deals on top TWS earbuds for you.

Neckbands get 85% off during Amazon Summer Sale

Neckbands are one of the most ergonomic earphones in the entire headphones / earphones audio category. They offer wireless operations, which lets you go hands-free. Their semi-wired design means that there is less chance of you losing them. What's more? They offer some of the similar features like TWS earbuds like a long battery life and noise cancellation features and algorithms, which makes them ideal for taking work calls on the go. So, if a neckband is what you are looking for, the Amazon Great Summer Sale (May 2026), is offering devices at an 85% discount. Buyers can save more using banking discounts of up to ₹1,000. Here are the best deals on top neckbands for you.

Wired earphones get 85% off during Amazon Summer Sale

Wired earphones are the 0-G devices that have served us well throughout our lives. From attending Metallica concerts while studying to attending online classes to attending interviews, these earphones come with a rugged design, a battery-free existence and lossless audio experience. Modern earphones also come with advanced features like passive noise cancellation and dual drivers to help you with your work calls. During the Amazon Great Summer Sale (May 2026), wired earphones are getting an 85% discount. Buyers can save more using banking discounts of up to ₹1,000. Here are the best deals on top wired earphones for you.

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of TWS earbuds, earphones and headphones. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of earphones and TWS earbuds across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their audio hardware, audio codecs and algorithms and the factors that impact features like clarity, bass performance and noise cancellation. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for burning earphones at Amazon Great Summer Sale (May 2026) When did the Amazon Great Summer Sale (May 2026) start in India? It began on May 8.

What should I check before buying earphones? Look at sound quality, battery life (for wireless), mic performance, comfort/fit, connectivity version, and water resistance.

Are TWS earbuds better than neckband earphones? TWS earbuds are more compact and modern, while neckbands usually offer longer battery life and are harder to lose, making them ideal for workouts and travel.

What is low latency mode in earphones? It reduces audio delay, making earphones better for gaming and video streaming where audio-video sync matters.

Which earphones are best for calling in noisy places? Choose models with AI ENC, dual or quad microphones, and voice isolation features for clearer calls outdoors or in traffic.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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