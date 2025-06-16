Struggling to wake up? iOS 26 brings iPhone users exciting new feature for easier mornings

Waking up everyday can be a really taxing task for some people, especially those who're naturally inclined to be more active at night. For years, iPhone users have had to contend with a fixed 9-minute snooze on their alarms - a small but persistent frustration for anyone who prefers a different rhythm in the morning. Now, with iOS 26, Apple is finally giving users more control over how they wake up. A brighter start: iOS 26 introduces a smart new wake-up feature for iPhone users seeking easier mornings.(Unsplash)

Custom snooze intervals arrive

Unveiled at the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), iOS 26 introduces the ability to personalise your alarm snooze interval. No longer are users stuck with the arbitrary 9-minute default. Instead, you can now select any snooze duration between one and fifteen minutes, simply by editing your alarm settings. This update responds directly to years of user feedback, with many users urging Apple to make alarms more flexible over the last few years. This flexibility allows users like you to tailor their mornings to your own needs.

It’s no surprise that some people only need a quick nudge to get moving, while others prefer a longer buffer before facing the day. The new feature is already sparking conversation online and has in fact opened up a new forum of discussion over sleep habits and how they vary for everyone.

Why was snooze stuck at 9 minutes?

The change has also revived curiosity about why the snooze was set at 9 minutes in the first place. Was there a scientific reason, or perhaps a health benefit? As it turns out, the answer is more mechanical than medical. The 9-minute snooze dates back to the 1950s, when the gears in mechanical alarm clocks made it difficult to set a precise 10-minute interval. Designers settled for 9 minutes, and the tradition stuck - even as technology moved on.

When can you get it?

iOS 26 is already available in beta for developers, with a public beta expected next month and a full release scheduled for this autumn when the upcoming iPhone 17 range would launch. While the ability to customise your snooze may seem like a small change, it’s ideal for users who want more control over their mornings. Whether you’re a serial snoozer or someone who leaps out of bed, iOS 26 is finally offering the flexibility to wake up your way; even if not everyone is impressed and convinced by the new Liquid Glass design language.