Tattoo artist puts her first-gen iPhone on sale, expects at least $50,000. Here's why

Published on Feb 17, 2023 01:41 PM IST

Karen Green was gifted the smartphone in 2007 by her friends after she landed a job.

This is the first-gen iPhone being auctioned (Image courtesy: LCG Auctions)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

A first-generation iPhone, gifted to its owner in 2007, was put on auction earlier this month, with the sale scheduled to conclude on Feb 19.

The auction, which began on Feb 2 and is being conducted by LCG Auctions, is expected to see tattoo artist Karen Green fetch at least $50,000 (approx. 41 lakh). The reason? Though the iPhone was gifted around 15 years ago, the box containing the device remains unopened. In simple words, the first-gen iPhone remains boxed and unused.

In an interview with Insider, the tattoo artist said she received it as a present from her friends after landing a job. However, Green, who got a management job with PetSmart, already had three phone lines with Verizon. Also, as the original iPhone was only compatible with AT&T, she decided to put her gift on the shelf.

Green said she contemplated selling the device a few times, and in 2019, had it appraised at an estimated value of $5,000 (approx. 4 lakh). She decided to hold on to it for some more time, and eventually put it up for sale in 2023.

The first-gen iPhone made its debut in June 2007. It was launched at an introductory price of $599 (approx. 47,920 today). Also, with the minimum amount Green expects to fetch ($50,000), she can buy a Mercedes-Benz SUV in India.

Topics
apple inc. iphone
