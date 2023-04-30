Tech weekender: Meta CEO's wealth surge to ChatGPT row, the buzz this week

OpenAI's ChatGPT continues to make headlines this week as well after it closed a share sale of over $300 million, marking the company's valuation between $27 billion and $29 billion. While we are at valuation, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's wealth seen a massive jump by $10 billion in the backdrop of job slits across departments of the company. He holds up to $87 billion worth of wealth now. Read about all that happened over the week in the technology section.(Representative image)

Speaking of billionaires, Elon Musk has been constantly coming up with policies for Twitter's business model. It has recently announced taking a 10% cut on content subscription after the first year.

Here are the top technology stories from this week:

Microsoft to discontinue Windows 10, current version to be final

Microsoft has announced the end of support to its popular Windows 10 operating system (OS), adding that the current version of Windows 10 will be its last. Read more

Jack Dorsey criticises Musk on Twitter deal: ‘It all went south’

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey — once a supporter of Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of the site — is now offering sharp criticism of the new owner and his handling of the deal. Read more

Musk announces pay-per-article feature for media publishers on Twitter

Elon Musk announced on Saturday that Twitter will implement a feature next month that will allow media publishers to charge consumers per article through the social media platform. Read more

Zuckerberg's wealth rose to $87 billion amid thousands of job cuts: Report

Meta chief executive officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg's wealth shot up by $10 billion to $87 billion ( ₹7.11 lakh crore), this amid layoffs of thousands of employees in recent times. Read more

Tim Cook's ‘back-to-office’ move upsets some Apple employees: ‘Nonsense…silly’

Apple chief executive officer (CEO) Tim Cook's back-to-office drive has upset a section of employees in his company. In March, the Cupertino-based giant in an email had told the employees that action will be taken against those not going to office at least three days in a week. Read more

ChatGPT restored in Italy after OpenAI addresses regulator's issues

The ChatGPT chatbot was reactivated in Italy after its maker OpenAI addressed issues raised by Italy's data protection authority, the agency and the company confirmed on Friday. Read more

Elon Musk's Twitter to take 10% cut on content subscription after 1 year

Twitter Inc CEO Elon Musk said on Friday that the social media platform will take a 10% cut on content subscriptions after the first year, as the company looks to monetize content on the website in a bid to diversify its revenue sources. Read more

OpenAI closes $300 million funding round at $27 billion-$29 billion valuation: Report

OpenAI, the company behind the ChatGPT chatbot, has closed a more than $300 million share sale at a valuation between $27 billion and $29 billion, TechCrunch reported on Friday. Read more

