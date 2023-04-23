This week Apple CEO Tim Cook was in India to inaugurate India's first Apple retail stores in Mumbai and New Delhi while Twitter CEO Elon Musk began removing legacy blue checks for users not paying monthly fee. Tech weekender: Twitter, Elon Musk, Apple store and much more.(Representative image)

Meanwhile, Meta CEO announced WhatsApp's new ‘Keep In Chat’ feature and Twitter's rival in India, Koo almost fired a third of its employees.

Here are the top technology stories from this week.

Twitter reinstates blue ticks for accounts with at least 1 million followers?

Twitter has restored blue ticks for several accounts, doing so just days after removing these for users who did not pay to keep their ‘verified’ status despite a ‘deadline’ given by owner Elon Musk to subscribe to Twitter Blue, the microblogging platform's $8 a month paid subscription service. Read more

Indian start-up makes ‘Water from Air’: Sustainable climate solution or mere fancy?

Half of the world's population could be living in areas with water stress as early as 2025, according to a United Nations report. Read more

Telegram users, you can now do all this on the messaging app. Details here

Messaging app Telegram has added several new features, with these being the third set of features it has received this year, after one each in February and March. Read more

Zuckerberg announces WhatsApp's new ‘Keep In Chat’ feature

Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg has announced a new feature on WhatsApp which will allow people in a chat having disappearing messages to save them when they need the most. Read more

Twitter begins removing blue checks for users not paying monthly fee

Many of Twitter's high-profile users are losing the blue checks that helped verify their identity and distinguish them from impostors on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform. Read more

Financial woes force Koo, Twitter's rival in India, to layoff 30% staff

Koo, a Twitter Inc. rival in India, has fired almost a third of its employees in recent months as the firm struggles with losses and an inability to raise funds. Read more

Apple launches first store in Delhi; CEO Tim Cook greets customers

Apple chief executive Tim Cook on Thursday welcomed customers at the company's first store opened in the national capital. Read more

HT Interview | With ChatGPT cybercriminals becoming more sophisticated, says data security expert

Cyber-attacks are becoming more widespread in India, with a rise in ransomware and email-borne security threats. Read more

WhatsApp to release new interface for screen lock view: Report

To enhance user experience, WhatsApp always looks for new ways to improve its interface. Now, according to a report, the Meta-owned platform is tweaking its screen lock view. Read more

Apple's first India store goes live; CEO Cook opens doors of Mumbai's BKC outlet

Twenty-five years after entering India by selling products and services through partners, iconic consumer technology brand Apple on Tuesday launched the country's first retail store in Mumbai. Read more

India's first mobile BSL-3 laboratory in action at G20 meet. Watch

India’s first mobile BSL-3 laboratory was displayed on Monday at the second G20 Health Working Group Meeting in Goa. The made-in-India mobile clinic RAMBAAN (Rapid Action Mobile BSL3+ Advanced Augmented Network) can be used to reach remote regions to carry out testing. Read more